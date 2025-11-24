‘You’re Casually On Vacation And The Rock Stops Next To You.’ See Dwayne Johnson Surprise Fans On The Jumanji 4 Set
This never happened when I was on the Universal Studios Tour.
When you go on the iconic Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood, you get to go behind the scenes of a real working film studio. As such, seeing celebrities is always a possibility. However, you don’t usually get Dwayne Johnson stopping your tour to address the entire tram, but sometimes, that’s just what happens.
The Rock Made Himself Part Of The Universal Studios Tour
Dwayne Johnson has never been shy about saying hello to fans. He’s often stopped to wave at tour buses that are checking out the homes of celebrities, like his. However, he took things a step further recently. In a video posted to Instagram, while filming the next Jumanji movie on the Universal Pictures backlot, The Rock stopped a tour to say hello to everybody on board. Check it out.
Johnson addresses the crowd, talking about the importance of the Universal lot to him, as it's where he filmed The Scorpion King, the first movie he starred in. You can actually see the bungalow for Seven Bucks Productions, Johnson’s production company, from the tram when you take the studio tour. He was probably on his way to or from there when he caught the tram.
Fans can’t get enough of this interaction, with many comments shouting out to The Rock for taking the time to do something so cool for fans. Comments include…
- You're casually on vacation and The Rock stops next to you. Great stuff man. Can't wait for Jumanji 3.
- This man just gets it. Love the Rock 🔥🔥🔥
- So humble, you’re the man 🔥👑
- The rock doin’ rock tings! 💪🏽
The whole thing is really cool, but it does lead to the question: Wait a minute, how many Jumanji movies have there been?
Wait, Is It Jumanji 3 Or Jumanji 4?
Dwayne Johnson, as well as some of the commenters on his post, refer to the movie currently in production as Jumanji 3. While the movie will almost certainly have some sort of subtitle rather than a number, we don’t know what it is yet. Part of the reason the movies likely go with subtitles is that the numbering is actually a bit confusing.
The movie Johnson is currently filming is Dwayne Johnson’s third Jumanji movie, following Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level. However, that doesn’t take into account the original Jumanji movie starring Robin Williams, and as the newer films have established that they are canon with the original, that technically makes the new movie Jumanji 4.
Whatever the name, the last two Jumanji films have been solid hits, so it's a safe bet that a lot of people are going to be excited for this new one. The film is set to be released during the 2026 holiday season. Hopefully, we won't have to wait that long for a subtitle that will help the names from getting so confusing.
