I Love How Kevin Hart Is Already Shouting Out His Stunt Men As Jumanji 4 Filming Ramps Up

Can you believe we've been waiting six years to see what comes after that Jumanji: The Next Level ending? Finally, fans can look forward to a follow-up, considering Jumanji 4 is being filmed right now and is set to debut amid the 2026 movie schedule. Production recently kicked off in Los Angeles, California and, as expected, the cast and crew are hard at work. Amid filming, Kevin Hart is also celebrating his two stunt doubles in a way I really appreciate.

This weekend, Hart took to Instagram to share a photo of himself back in costume as Franklin "Mouse" Finbar, and he wasn't alone. Check out the snapshot he shared, which shows the comic standing alongside his on-set doubles:

You’re looking at LeRoyal Tutt on the left side of the photo and Samuel J. Paul on the right. Tutt has served as Hart’s stunt double on quite a few projects like True Story, Me Time, Die Hart and Lift. Meanwhile, Paul has been working with Hart for about a decade, as he’s been his stunt man on other movies, including Ride Along 2, Central Intelligence, the previous Jumanji movies and Borderlands, just to name a few.

In the social media post, Kevin Hart called the men his “brothers” who make “his movie world 100x better”. He pointed out how they have “years in” but that it feels like they're “just getting started.” There are movie stars who don’t highlight their stunt actors, and stunt work definitely isn't easy. So I love that Kevin Hart is making sure to take the time to show off that playing “Mouse” in this latest Jumanji movie is not something he alone can do.

Last week, Dwayne Johnson announced the untitled next Jumanji movie was in production by sharing photos from the cast table read. Johnson also surprised fans when he confirmed the upcoming movie would be the “final film” of the franchise. Since, The Rock, Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan have gotten back into costume and started filming in Los Angeles – specifically on the Universal Pictures Studios lot. Check out them all together:

Johnson also shared he’ll be paying tribute to Robin Williams this time around (who starred in the first Jumanji movie) by wearing necklace wearing a necklace adorned with the OG flick's prop dice. It's easy to wonder if the movie will have other references to the '90s film. And, considering the set photos, it's safe to say the video game characters have entered the real world.

The last Jumanji movie, The Next Level, hit theaters in December of 2019 and raked in $801 million worldwide against a reported $125 million budget. That installment was preceded by 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, which was very close to hitting the $1 billion mark with a $962 million global haul against a reported $90 million budget.

Not much is known about this next Jumanji movie including its official title. Still, I'm excited to know its in production and happy to see Kevin Hart shouting out his stunt men and their contributions to the work. The film hits theaters on December 11, 2026, one week before Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three’s dual release.