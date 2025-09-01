I Wasn’t Sure What To Expect From Dwayne Johnson In The Smashing Machine But Critics Have Me Pumped For His ‘Scarily Unstable’ Performance
The Rock is cooking up a little something different.
Dwayne Johnson is well-known for his pro wrestling career, as well as being the smoldering action star in fun franchises like Jumanji and Fast & Furious, but his next project is a whole different animal. The Rock stars in A24’s The Smashing Machine, a biographical sports drama about MMA fighter Mark Kerr, and while I wasn’t sure what to expect from the actor in possibly his most interesting role yet, critics have me hyped with their comments from the Venice International Film Festival.
The Smashing Machine premiered at the film festival a month before it hits the 2025 movie calendar, and critics sure had a lot to say about the Benny Safdie movie that reunites Dwayne Johnson with Emily Blunt, who he starred alongside in 2021’s The Jungle Cruise. This movie was definitely not a Disney theme park ride, said Nicholas Barber of the BBC. In fact, don’t be surprised if we see Johnson’s name on the Oscars ballot, the critic says, rating the film 4 out of 5 stars and saying:
Ryan Lattanzio of IndieWire gives it a B+, calling the upcoming A24 movie “nimbly executed and oddly endearing,” though the critic disagrees that the story is awards fodder. Lattanzio writes that Benny Safdie uses those tropes to convey the gentle duet between Dwayne Johnson’s opioid-addicted fighter and his codependent girlfriend. In his words:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety calls The Smashing Machine “bracing, clear-eyed, and laceratingly humane,” as Benny Safdie presents more of an intimate documentary — even using the same cameras PRIDE FC did in order to make the fights feel as real as possible — than a rousing sports biopic. As for The Rock, this is a whole new page of his career. Gleiberman says:
Jordan Mintzer of THR also notes how the fights don’t feel fake at all — which is amusing given Dwayne Johnson’s rise to fame via staged WWE bouts. The critic says The Smashing Machine is much less about athletic victory than human vulnerability, writing:
Cody Dericks of Next Best Picture rates the movie 7 out of 10, writing that there are “serious screenplay hiccups,” but Dwayne Johnson gives the performance of his career, making The Smashing Machine not only watchable but “entertaining and deeply moving.” Dericks continues:
Much has been made about the physical transformation Dwayne Johnson underwent for this role that included some intense makeup that basically left The Rock unrecognizable. However, it’s the performance — not the look — that has critics talking following the film's festival premiere. All of these comments have me excited to check out The Smashing Machine when it hits theaters on Friday, October 3.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.