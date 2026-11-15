Ebenezer Ending: Sam Claflin On What It Meant To Have Johnny Depp’s Ebenezer Say ‘Merry Christmas’
It's way better than Bah Humbug.
Spoilers for Ebenezer are ahead! You can catch the project on the 2026 movie schedule in theaters now.
Johnny Depp’s transformation into Ebenezer is chilling (it even terrified Sam Claflin, who plays Ebenezer’s nephew, Fred), and him throwing out his signature “bah humbug” is intimidating. At the start of Ti West’s take on A Christmas Carol, it’s hard to imagine the grouchy character being capable of saying “Merry Christmas.” So, when he actually does say it at the end of the movie, it makes a big impact. With that in mind, I asked Claflin, who was on the receiving end of the jolly statement, what it meant to hear those words said by Ebenezer Scrooge.
At the end of Ebenezer, after the titular character has been visited by the ghosts and realized his wrongs, he works to redeem himself. He gives Bob Cratchit a much-deserved promotion, he gives a beggar his pocket watch, and he finally goes to see his nephew Fred to apologize and say Merry Christmas. When Claflin was speaking with director Ti West about playing Fred in this book-to-screen adaptation, he didn’t fully get the importance of his character; however, he told me that he quickly realized not only the significance of Fred, but the significance of this moment. He explained:
Throughout Ebenezer, all Fred wants is for Ebenezer to be happy and to maintain one relationship that ties them both back to Fred’s mom and Ebenezer’s sister. He wants his uncle to be part of the family, and he keeps going back to him over and over again to invite him into his home for the holidays.
Claflin said he “really understood Fred’s objective” and why he was so adamant about keeping Depp’s character in his life. He also explained the lessons we can learn from this relationship, and the way it ends with Ebenezer saying “Merry Christmas.” Telling me why his character’s journey and mission to keep the titular character in his life is so important, the Catching Fire actor explained:
I totally agree. Fred’s motivations are so pure and rooted in deep familial love. His way of looking at the world is something worth striving for, and his inability to give up on his family is admirable. Clearly, it works in a way, too, because Ebenezer does come back to him. He does accept the love Fred so desperately wants to give, and they’re able to be a family. That all makes the “Merry Christmas” mean more, as Claflin told me:
While Ebenezer has gotten mixed reviews, I enjoyed it. And I particularly loved the ending, and seeing Ebenezer realize why life’s worth living. Seeing him bring love back into his life, and feeling that lovely holiday spirit, brought me joy, and clearly it brought Fred and Sam Claflin joy too.
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Now, if you’d like to see Ebenezer, you can catch this new take on A Christmas Carol in theaters now.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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