As Eddie Murphy’s And Martin Lawrence's Kids Continue To Date, The Beverly Hills Cop Actor Has More To Say About Who Should Pay For A Potential Wedding

It’s always nice to see which Hollywood celebrities stay friends after their projects together wrap. Now, Life's Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence have to be one of my new favorite duos like this after hearing about this ongoing inside joke about who is paying for their kids’ wedding.

The duo reunited at the premiere of Murphy’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, and it was a whole family affair. Also pictured on the red carpet were the two Life actors' children, Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence, who have been dating since 2021.

The fourth installment in the franchise that includes some of Murphy's best movies will be released on Netflix's movie schedule on July 3rd. In the same genre, Lawrence’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which recently premiered on the 2024 movie schedule, has grossed almost $300 million at box offices worldwide. So when the Coming to America star was asked by ET who would be paying for the potential wedding bill, he had an answer ready:

Well, customarily the father pays for daughter, am I correct? That's the way it goes down. It shouldn't be an issue, you know? Bad Boys is out of the park and Martin has lots and lots of money, so he should be able to play for a splendid wedding.

This is not the first time the two dads have joked about who’s footing the bill. And although it was Lawrence who started the bit on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2022, the Shrek star has been the one to keep the back-and-forth joke alive . Recently, for example, he told his fellow actor on Etalk: "Don't try to change no shit, do no Hollywood switch," after noting that he paid for his daughter's wedding recently.

A wedding with both Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence in it would have to be one of the best weddings ever, and what I wouldn’t give to get an invite. Their entire toasts would just be a double-feature stand-up set. Think Murphy in You People, but 10 times funnier with the Bad Boys actor by his side.

Luckily, we might not have to wait for the pending nuptials to see these two work their comedic magic together again. Eddie Murphy has talked about doing a remake of It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World with Martin Lawrence, and he plans to get a whole cast of comedians together.

If this ongoing bit on their kids’ marriage has taught me anything, it’s that this movie needs to be greenlit since we were robbed of this duo in Bad Boys . Their chemistry and friendship is equal parts hilarious and wholesome, and I need to see more of it. But until that time, you can enjoy some classic Murphy comedy by streaming Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on July 3rd with a Netflix subscription .