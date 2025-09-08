Will Orlando Bloom Play Legolas In The New Lord Of The Rings Movie? Here’s His Honest Thoughts (And Why He Doesn’t Want Someone Else Taking The Role)

Generations have grown up with the Lord of the Rings franchise, both the novels and the wildly successful movies. Peter Jackson's book to screen adaptation was a sensation, and helped to launch some of the LOTR cast into superstardom. That includes Orlando Bloom, who recently spoke about if he'll have a role in the forthcoming sequel The Search for Gollum, as well as explaining why he doesn't want Legolas to be recast.

There are tons of questions about The Search for Gollum, the biggest being how many legacy characters will return from Jackson's original trilogy (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription). While appearing on The Today Show, Bloom was asked if he might return to play everyone's favorite elf, to which he said:

I have not heard a peep, actually. I don’t know. I know it’s focusing on Gollum, so anything’s possible. It’s such an amazing part. I’m so grateful to have been a part of those movies. But I haven’t heard.

What a bummer. Legolas was a serious scene-stealer through the original films, thanks to his penchant for action and unlikely friendship with Gimli. He seems like a logical choice to bring back as we return to Middle Earth, but it sounds like we shouldn't hold our collective breathe about Orlando Bloom's role. Bring him back, you cowards!

Information about this project has been slim, but director/producer Andy Serkis is hoping to film halfway through 2026 and have The Hunt for Gollum in theaters in December of 2027. We'll just have to see whether or not these plans come to fruition, or if the long-awaited sequel is delayed.

Later in the same interview, Bloom went on to share that he really doesn't want to see anyone else playing his role in the franchise. In his words:

Listen, I’d hate to see anyone else play Legolas, you know what I mean? What are they going to do? Are they going to put somebody else in as Legolas?

Honestly, this makes sense. Filming for The Fellowship of the Ring began back in 1999, and Bloom and company would spend four years filming and promoting Peter Jackson's trilogy. Then, to the surprise of book fans, he went on to reprise that role in the two sequels to The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and The Battle of Five Armies which were released in 2013 and 2014 respectively. He's spent years in Middle Earth, so seeing someone else portray Legolas would no doubt be a strange experience for the 48 year-old actor.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is currently expected to arrive in theaters December 17, 2027. Hopefully it doesn't end up delayed, and we get to see some more OGs officially confirmed. Hey, a guy can dream!