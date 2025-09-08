Will Orlando Bloom Play Legolas In The New Lord Of The Rings Movie? Here’s His Honest Thoughts (And Why He Doesn’t Want Someone Else Taking The Role)
Everyone's favorite elf has spoken.
Generations have grown up with the Lord of the Rings franchise, both the novels and the wildly successful movies. Peter Jackson's book to screen adaptation was a sensation, and helped to launch some of the LOTR cast into superstardom. That includes Orlando Bloom, who recently spoke about if he'll have a role in the forthcoming sequel The Search for Gollum, as well as explaining why he doesn't want Legolas to be recast.
There are tons of questions about The Search for Gollum, the biggest being how many legacy characters will return from Jackson's original trilogy (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription). While appearing on The Today Show, Bloom was asked if he might return to play everyone's favorite elf, to which he said:
What a bummer. Legolas was a serious scene-stealer through the original films, thanks to his penchant for action and unlikely friendship with Gimli. He seems like a logical choice to bring back as we return to Middle Earth, but it sounds like we shouldn't hold our collective breathe about Orlando Bloom's role. Bring him back, you cowards!
HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
The Lord of the Rings franchise is streaming now on HBO Max. Plans start at $9.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.
Information about this project has been slim, but director/producer Andy Serkis is hoping to film halfway through 2026 and have The Hunt for Gollum in theaters in December of 2027. We'll just have to see whether or not these plans come to fruition, or if the long-awaited sequel is delayed.
Later in the same interview, Bloom went on to share that he really doesn't want to see anyone else playing his role in the franchise. In his words:
Honestly, this makes sense. Filming for The Fellowship of the Ring began back in 1999, and Bloom and company would spend four years filming and promoting Peter Jackson's trilogy. Then, to the surprise of book fans, he went on to reprise that role in the two sequels to The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and The Battle of Five Armies which were released in 2013 and 2014 respectively. He's spent years in Middle Earth, so seeing someone else portray Legolas would no doubt be a strange experience for the 48 year-old actor.
The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is currently expected to arrive in theaters December 17, 2027. Hopefully it doesn't end up delayed, and we get to see some more OGs officially confirmed. Hey, a guy can dream!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.