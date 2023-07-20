As The SAG Strike Continues, Alexandra Daddario Is Making The Most Of The Time Rocking A Bikini By The Pool

Alexandra Daddario has not shied away from swimsuit wearing on the big and small screen, thanks to being a part of the Baywatch cast and filming a now-infamous bikini scene for The White Lotus . In her personal life, she’s a big fan of the bikini too, and with the actors strike continuing through the dog days of summer, she spent a recent day by the pool with her friends.

Currently, the actress is still a part of popular projects such as AMC’s The Mayfair Witches, but in her spare time she’s also an ambassador for some major brands, including Dior. She spent a recent day with some pals at the Beverly Hills Hotel relaxing around the pool in a bikini and taking in the views.

A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) A photo posted by on

A bikini like this one from Dior will cost you a pretty penny; in fact just that pink and grey bikini top from the luxury brand will run you $670 dollars. The matching bottoms are an additional $670. For $1340 dollars that sucker had better be waterproof. (Editor: It’s not.)

Still, it’s called aspirational influencing for a reason, and there’s no doubt that Daddario looks great in the toile print. This isn’t the first time she’s rocked Dior in recent months either. She inked a deal with the company in April of 2023 and shortly after she wore a stunning gown from Dior to the 2023 Met Gala .

She’s also repped activewear brands like Alo Yoga and Aerie, and recently wore a pretty sheer dress to a TAG Heuer event.

The actress is no stranger to the occasional bikini snap outside of her well-known TV and movie work. Daddario’s shared some stunning photos in the past from a time she was in Hawaii (presumably when The White Lotus was filming, though she didn’t specify). Another time, she threw on a bikini to go cliff jumping , as one does. Those posts were both just for fun, but now she’s assumedly actually making money for them, which is very entrepreneurial.

A lot of celebrities have been taking "fun in the sun" breaks lately. Samuel L. Jackson's hanging out with Magic Johnson and has been sharing his "yacht yachty" journey in recent days. Sydney Sweeney also recently had some fun in the sun with new vacation pics. Summer is always a popular time for vacation, but right now it's a particularly good time for a vacation given most movie and TV projects are not going ahead.

The SAG-AFTRA strike kicked off earlier this month. As this happened, a slew of both movie and TV projects grounded to a halt. A few projects including an A24 movie and House of the Dragon are still in production, but in general, now is pretty good time for Hollywood celebrities to be taking breaks.