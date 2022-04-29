Harry Styles Dropped A Brand New Thirst Trap, And Elizabeth Banks Had An A+ Response

Harry Styles is an accomplished actor and recording artist who has been in the public eye for a number of years. Throughout his time a celebrity, the One Direction alum has maintained his status as a sex symbol, continuing to this day. And after Styles dropped a brand new thirst trap, Charlie’s Angels actor-director Elizabeth Banks had an A+ response.

Since embarking on his solo career, Harry Styles has adopted a signature style in his clothes and music, which the public has really responded to. The 28 year-old multihyphenate recently did a campaign for Better Homes and Garden , which features one particular thirst trap that offers a peek at his washboard abs. You can check out the steamy image for yourself below,

While that body of water doesn’t exactly look clear, I’m sure there are countless folks out there who would dive head first in for a chance to hang out with Harry Styles. Especially while he’s showing off his abs and hanging out in his underwear. And that seemingly includes one Elizabeth Banks.

The above image of Harry Styles quickly made its rounds online upon its release to the masses. And after being shared by countless fans on Twitter and Instagram, some notable celebs have given their own two cents. Elizabeth Banks shared the photo on her personal Twitter , including the hilarious caption:

Can I be the water?

Smart money says that Elizabeth Banks isn’t the only person having this same thought. But the Hunger Games icon was just the one brave enough to share it to the twittersphere. And for that, and many reasons, she’s a true hero among us.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Those looking to see more steamy content from Harry Styles can look forward to the upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling. Directed by his real-life girlfriend Olivia Wilde, the movie recently revealed footage at CinemaCon featuring Styles and Florence Pugh getting hot and heavy . Widle was also seemingly served legal papers in the middle of her presentation , which definitely turned a few heads.

Aside from Don’t Worry Darling, Harry Styles recently made a splash on the big screen when appearing in the mid-credits scene of Marvel’s Eternals . Fans can’t wait to see the Dunkirk actor have a major role in the MCU, and being Thanos’ brother definitely adds some stakes to his character Eros . Although there’s been no indication as to whether or not Eternals will be getting a big screen sequel.

Harry Styles recently played a set at Coachella, including a surprise appearance by Shania Twain. So while his movie career is taking off, his work as a recording artist isn’t going anywhere. We’ll just have to see what thirst traps come next, and if more celebrities voice their approval.