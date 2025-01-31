Emilia Pérez's Zoe Saldaña Reacts To Karla Sofía Gascón’s Controversial Tweets
The Emilia Pérez actress reacts to the controversy.
Following controversial tweets written by Karla Sofía Gascón resurfacing yesterday, her Emilia Pérez co-star and fellow 2025 Oscar nominee, Zoe Saldaña reacted to it. The actress made it very clear that this whole situation makes her “really sad” and she has no “tolerance for any negative rhetoric towards people of any group.”
Yesterday, Karla Sofía Gascón’s tweets about topics like the murder of George Floyd and Muslims went viral, with many calling her racist and Islamaphobic for her thoughts. During a Q&A in London (via Variety), the Avatar actress addressed her co-star’s controversial takes and the backlash that came with them, saying:
Saldaña then spoke about making the film, saying that during production on Emilia Pérez, her interactions with the cast and crew were about “inclusivity and collaboration.” Speaking about that experience and the current discourse surrounding her film that’s available to stream with a Netflix subscription, the Lioness star said:
Along with these tweets, Gascón has also faced backlash for claims she made about her fellow nominee Fernanda Torres and her team “tearing me and Emilia Pérez down.” She later apologized for those comments. On top of that, the film in general has faced a fair amount of criticism for myriad reasons.
Closing out her response, the Guardians of the Galaxy star flipped the conversation to thank fans who have continued to support Emilia Pérez amid the various controversies and criticisms it has faced. She said:
Emilia Pérez is the most nominated movie at this year’s Oscars, Saldaña is a frontrunner in the Supporting Actress category, and she won a 2025 Golden Globe for her performance. It’s unclear how the current discourse surrounding her co-star will impact the film’s chances at various upcoming award shows, including The Academy Awards.
Notably, amid this specific issue, Gascón released a statement to Variety apologizing for her words. She said she was “deeply sorry to those I have caused pain.” She also deactivated her X account after these posts went viral and people called her out for them.
As we get closer to the Oscars, we’ll continue monitoring this situation, and we’ll be sure to keep you posted if other cast and crew members from Emilia Pérez or Netflix say anything about Karla Sofía Gascón’s actions.
