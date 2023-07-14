Emily Blunt Would Like You To Know She's Not Quitting Hollywood

After completing four films currently in post-production and set to release within the next two years, Emily Blunt is eager to take some time off from acting. Following other celebrities' footsteps, Blunt revealed she wants to take a break to focus more on her home life. However, she wants you to know that doesn’t mean she’s quitting Hollywood.

In a recent podcast interview, Blunt shared her plans for this temporary break, which include spending quality time with her children, taking walks with their new family puppy, and indulging in her favorite TV show, The Voice. This resulted in several outlets reporting the in-demand actress was stepping away from acting, but nothing could be further from the truth. In a recent red carpet interview posted to Deadline’s Twitter , the star says her past comments were blown out of proportion. She elaborated:

Honestly, that story got so sort of overblown. I’m just taking a little downtime, I’m not quitting Hollywood. I was just taking some months off to be with the kids.

Emily may not be retiring from acting permanently, but it's more than understandable that the Edge of Tomorrow star desires some well-deserved downtime after her recent busy schedule, even if it is only for a few months. Reflecting on her workload, the Devil Wears Prada breakout explained why she believes it's the right moment to take a break. One significant factor influencing her decision is the importance of maintaining a daily routine for her children, whom she shares with her husband, the Oppenheimer photobomber John Krasinski .

The Jungle Cruise star isn’t the only one focusing on recharging their batteries. Many A-list actors have been following the trend of taking a well-deserved break. Tom Holland, known for his role in Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room, has committed to a year-long hiatus after the intense production. Similarly, Chris Hemsworth took some time off following his demanding work on the Thor and Extraction franchises.

Unsurprisingly, her home life has been a primary focus for Emily Blunt. Recently she and her husband moved their family from Hollywood to New York . According to the Mary Poppins Returns actress, she feels more “at home” in the Big Apple because so many of her friends live in the city, giving her a sense of community that she compared to living on “Sesame Street.”

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

While Emily Blunt takes a well-deserved break to spend precious moments with her children, we can eagerly anticipate her return to the screen, where she will undoubtedly mesmerize audiences again with her exceptional talent. In the meantime, take advantage of the opportunity to catch the Quiet Place star and the rest of the incredible cast of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer when the movie hits theaters on July 21st, and based on early reactions, it's going to be epic.