Emily Blunt Praises Dwayne Johnson Behind The Scenes Of Jungle Cruise

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson are the dynamic duo we never knew we needed in Disney’s Jungle Cruise . The film, which is inspired by the Disneyland attraction , follows Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) and skipper Frank Wolff (Johnson) on a rollicking ride down the Amazon. The on-screen chemistry between these two actors is explosive in more ways than one, and Blunt has given fans an inside look at their partnership in a new behind-the-scenes clip.

If you thought Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt were an odd pairing when first hearing of Jungle Cruise, you are not alone. But watching Jungle Cruise, every step their characters take together feels natural. They’re absolutely brilliant together . Blunt confesses that she and Johnson are in some ways the antithesis of one another and she can see how they are thought to be an odd pairing, but they are one that works. Watch what she has to say in the clip below.

If the opening of the clip where the two actors can’t stop laughing is any indication of the fun had on set, then Jungle Cruise was just as much fun to film as it is to watch. It’s easy to see the bond that was formed between them on set because both romance and comedy require a certain amount of trust between scene partners to convey effectively. Emily Blunt addresses this as she praises Dwayne Johnson in the clip with the following:

I really felt his sort of commitment on an emotional level to this movie, which is just so wonderful to work with because then you know you’re fighting to make something really special with someone every day.

Such kind words from his co-star. It’s abundantly clear that both Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt were committed to making something great, as that’s exactly what they did. The film is so successful that a sequel has already been announced . It will be exciting to see where these characters explore next and how that journey furthers their relationship.

Jungle Cruise is full of surprises, from the jokes to the thrilling adventure to the romance that blossoms between our heroes. With the home release of the film, fans are in for even more surprises as they can watch the quest in a fun and exciting new way with Expedition Mode. This mode allows viewers to learn fun facts, discover easter eggs and catch some pop-up trivia throughout the movie.

In addition to Expedition Mode, the home release of Jungle Cruise has a treasure chest of bonus features. In It’s A Jungle Out There: Making Jungle Cruise, director Jaume Collet-Serra along with the cast and crew discuss the importance of the film’s various elements from makeup to the ancient indigenous language to honoring the Disneyland ride. Fans can go on-set with Dwayne and Emily Blunt and watch how their friendship helped them project a natural on-screen chemistry .