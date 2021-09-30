Eminem Went Full 8 Mile When Opening His New Restaurant, So Cue Up Lose Yourself

Eminem is far past being nervous and choking on stage, his sweater having long been free of mom’s spaghetti. Apparently winning 15 Grammys and having 10 number 1 albums has made the iconic rapper look into other ventures. In opening his new restaurant, Eminem goes full 8 Mile in a reference to his Oscar winning song “Lose Yourself” .

Named after maybe one of the most recognizable of his song lyrics, Eminem’s new restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti had its opening night recently in Detroit, the rapper’s home city. According to Entertainment Weekly , Eminem himself made an appearance and surprised fans by serving customers through the take out window on the restaurant’s opening day.

Mom’s Spaghetti is a simple concept all around; the restaurant consists of a walk up window where patrons can pick up food. The menu is a small one: they’ve got spaghetti plain, with meatballs, or in between bread as a sandwich. Vegan patrons have the option of “rabbit” balls instead of typical meatballs, another reference to the rapper’s semi-biographical film , as his in screen name was Rabbit.

The literal hole-in-the-wall restaurant is not a new concept for the rapper, although this is the first time he has attempted to make it a permanent placement in Detroit. Back when his Album Revival was released 2017 he announced Mom’s Spaghetti as a pop-up restaurant to last just one Friday and Saturday. The menu is relatively the same now as it was back then, except for the addition of the “Rabbit” balls.

Eminem has a long history of supporting his home city of Detroit, and he has made a point to bring business and attention to the city. In the past, the rapper turned down the leading role in Elysium due to the fact that it could not be filmed in Detroit; the role then went to Matt Damon. He also had been the spokesperson for Chrysler for their “Imported From Detroit” campaign, meant to honor the Motor City for their workmanship. It only makes sense he would open his business venture in Detroit, and it would honestly be a shock if he were to start up any community based business in any other city.

If you aren’t local to Detroit and can’t make the hike to Mom’s Spaghetti, you can still get your Eminem fix in Venom: Let There Be Carnage even if he doesn’t appear on screen. After making “Venom” for Tom Hardy’s first Venom film, the rapper has a new single with Skylar Grey, “Last One Standing” that can be heard in the film. The newest Venom film releases exclusively to theaters this weekend on October 1st and if the critics’ words hold up, fans are in for one hell of a movie from Hardy and company.