Emma Stone’s Ribcage-Exposing Halter Gown Absolutely Outdressed Everyone At The BAFTAs

As one of the greatest actors of the 21st century, Emma Stone has become a regular fixture on awards show red carpets, channeling her Poor Things character one year and Kinds of Kindness the next in sheer black perfection. She’s not slowing things down this year, either, as she attended the BAFTAs in London on Sunday night. Stone was nominated in the Best Leading Actress category for Bugonia, and her elegant halter gown may have stolen the whole show.

The British Academy Film Awards are the equivalent of the Oscars in the U.S., so you know everyone was dressed to the nines for the event whose highlights included Prince William and Kate Middleton making an appearance and Paddington Bear presenting an award. In the celebrity fashion department, there were some great looks, and Emma Stone was at the top of the list in a black ribcage-baring gown that was elegant in its simplicity.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The custom Louis Vuitton dress bared a lot of skin but did so tastefully, with her halter top forming a keyhole cutout that left most of her torso exposed, nearly down to her belly button. The gown fell all the way to the ground and featured a short train, under which you could catch a glimpse of her strappy black sandals. Unfortunately for the actress, there appeared to be no pockets in which to stuff any popcorn.

You simply can’t go wrong with a classic black dress, and even though we’ve seen Emma Stone show off plenty of color in her ensembles (and cutouts far more risqué). The fact that she was so stunning even in the gown’s simplicity is one of the things that elevated it to one of the evening’s top looks.

The actress wore her red hair in an up-do — and was certainly happy to have enough hair to do so, after enduring some head-shaving panic for her role in Bugonia — with a couple of locks left free to frame her face. Her jewelry, like the dress itself, was simple and elegant as she sported diamond stud earrings and a diamond bracelet.

Emma Stone ultimately did not walk away with the BAFTA on Sunday, as Jessie Buckley took the Best Actress award for Hamnet. However, Stone has won the category twice in the past for her roles in La La Land and Poor Things.

Those were the same movies she won her two Academy Awards for, and she is also nominated for an Oscar this year for Bugonia. The dark comedy — which CinemaBlend named one of the best movies of 2025 — is already considered one of Emma Stone’s greatest roles, as she teamed up again with director Yorgos Lanthimos and Jesse Plemmons in what has become quite the Hollywood dream team. CinemaBlend’s review of Bugonia awarded it 4 stars out of 5.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Academy Awards will air on the 2026 TV schedule on Sunday, March 15, so we’ll have to tune in to see if she can nab another trophy — and, of course, to see what look she sports on the red carpet. Tune into ABC at 7 p.m. ET.