Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Miss Piggy Movie In The Works With Emma Stone, And Moi Couldn't Be More Excited About Who Else Is Involved

I thought Seth Rogen's upcoming Disney+ special celebrating The Muppet Show's 50th anniversary would be the most glorious Muppet-related news to come out of 2025, but that's somehow NOT the case. (It's still super freaking exciting, though.) Rather, that distinction belongs to a new Miss Piggy project that was revealed by current It Entertainer Jennifer Lawrence.

I already can't wait for Lawrence and Robert Pattinson's upcoming psychological drama Die My Love, whose trailer had me feeling uncomfortably on edge for a while after watching. But this new project sounds like it'll bring about the exact opposite feelings, as she'll be teaming with two all-stars on a standalone movie devoted entirely to the living legend herself, Miss Piggy.

Here's how Lawrence dropped the huge news during a guest spot on Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers' podcast Los Culturistas:

I don’t know if I can announce this, but I’m just going to. Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole is writing it.

The "Cole" that Jennifer Lawrence refers to is the almighty Cole Escola, who ascended to the upper echelon upon earning a Tony Award and myriad other honors for writing and starring in the initially off-Broadway play Oh Mary!, a comedic take on the life of famed first lady Mary Todd Lincoln. In full costume, Escola even got to pre-tape a full category of related clues for Jeopardy! last season, and it was fabulous.

Escola has been putting their comedic brand on everything for years now, with breakout live-action roles in Difficult People, At Home with Amy Sedaris and Search Party. On the animated side, their voice has been utilized for The Simpsons, Big Mouth and Human Resources, Digman!, What We Do in the Shadows and many more shows.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cole Escola would be a glorious enough tag team all on their own, but adding Emma Stone into the mix somehow takes it up another notch. The actress, who's currently wowing audiences with her work in Yorgos Lanthismos' conspiratorial thriller Bugonia, previously worked with Seth Rogen in her feature debut Superbad, so there's even connective tissue between this Miss Piggy project and the TV special. (Stone is also an EP on the HBO comedy series Fantasmas, and appeared with Escola for a guest appearance as faux reality TV stars.

Speaking of guest stars, the number of amazing celebs who could appear in a Miss Piggy movie is all but endless, and I can envision everyone from Taylor Swift to Donatella Versace to Meghan Markle popping up, but the aforementioned Amy Sedaris also sounds heavenly. I guess I'll wait until this project is off the ground before writing to my local CongressMuppet.

It's not likely that this project will get put together quickly enough to premiere alongside other 2026 movie releases, but I'd be inclined to wait patiently for this one until the point when pigs are vetted as astronauts. (Because Pigs in Space.) Now what about all the other Muppets who deserve more attention?