I Wasn’t Expecting Emma Stone’s Unhinged iCarly Cameo To Go Viral After Her Record-Breaking Oscar Nomination

Emma Stone hit a new category of beloved by Hollywood this week when she earned two 2026 Oscar nominations for Bugonia. Her new nods officially broke the record for the youngest woman to have seven nominations at 37 – surpassing Meryl Streep, who previously held the record. Funny enough, in the same week, the internet has been cackling over a resurfaced iCarly clip from when she guest-starred on the Nickelodeon comedy.

Yes, Emma Stone was on iCarly back in 2012 (around the same time she was making The Amazing Spider-Man). Check out the moment below:

emma stone in iCarly https://t.co/37NMPq1RQf pic.twitter.com/YVoVTV6eRzJanuary 21, 2026

What a random clip to go viral as she gets Oscars love! Stone was in Season 6, Episode 9 of the series as a superfan of the titular web series who invades all personal space of the main characters to get a selfie with each of them during her freakout. In one especially LOL moment, she yells for Gibby, who they say is in the bathroom, and she runs in to meet him, too. Then, she dives right onto their table before security takes her away.

The hilarious scene was posted on X this week when one account asked about TV fans’ "favorite celebrity cameo”. The throwback clip has already amassed over 5 million views in just a few days on the social media platform, with tons of comments discussing Stone’s funny appearance. Check out some of the reactions below:

“this was my introduction to emma stone” - @nertball

“The way she acted her butt off for ICARLY LOL” - @RunnerEyeYT

“that’s when yorgos lanthimos knew” - @luuider

“And people said Emma Stone started taking on weird acting roles recently” - @GlazedHamBoy2

“One thing I love about Emma stone is her freak out acting 😭” - @shannyretro

“i could watch this a million times and never get bored. emma really is a tour de force” - @ecl_wn

Oh, sometimes I love the internet. As of late, Emma Stone has been known for taking a lot of “weird” roles, especially alongside filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, but a lot of people commented on how it kind of all started with iCarly. Listen, Emma Stone has always been funny, and started in comedy with early movies like Superbad and Easy A. So, I don’t think this side of Stone should surprise anyone, but it’s still so much fun to see her in this cameo after she’s been doing so many critically acclaimed movies as of late.

Emma Stone is up for Best Actress at the Oscars this year for the dark comedy Bugonia, which she totally shaved her head for. The movie is a remake of a South Korean film, but Stone’s character was gender swapped in the Hollywood version.

Her fellow nominees are Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue and Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value. Her movie Bugonia was also nominated for Best Picture (which counts for her second nomination this year since she’s a producer on the film).

The movie is also competing for Best Score and Best Adapted Screenplay. However, ever since the nominations came out, people have been pointing out how her co-star Jesse Plemons was snubbed for Best Actor. You can catch the Oscars on Sunday, March 15.

Meanwhile, I'll be watching this unhinged clip from iCarly again.