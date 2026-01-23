Jennifer Lawrence Revealed The Shania Twain Song She Always Sings At Karaoke, And It Does Impress The Singer Much

Along with being a fan of Jennifer Lawrence’s best movies , I am also always here for her viral moments. From JLaw’s viral Housewives takes to hilarious clips like the one of her and Robert Pattinson talking about Gen Z , I can’t get enough. Now, we have another silly interaction to add to this catalog, as she revealed which Shania Twain song is her go-to karaoke track while chatting with Amy Poehler. What makes it even better, though, is that Shania Twain reacted to it.

Jennifer Lawrence Shared Her Go-To Karaoke Song

Jennifer Lawrence was asked what her go-to karaoke song was on Good Hang. And Amy Poehler barely got the question out before The Hunger Games star answered with the following words:

‘Any Man of Mine’ by Shania Twain.

Literally, this answer came without hesitation. Then, without hesitation, once again, Jennifer Lawrence started singing the song, which you must see:

Her commitment to the bit here is reminiscent of how hard comedians commit to an impression on SNL . Lawrence really went for it as she belted “Any Man of Mine,” and I 1,000% believe that she’s ready to get up on a karaoke stage at any time to sing it.

People absolutely adored this rendition of “Any Man of Mine” too. In the comments of Good Hang’s clip, people were writing things like:

*kicks through door* LETS GO GIRLS 🤠🤠 -HouseOf Dianna

ANY MAN OF MINNNNEEEE, BETTER WALK THE LINEEEEE 🎶 -miffylvr69_.x.

Shania is ALWAYS a good idea for Karaoke. Jen understands. -Smartassrosa

Never felt closer to J-Law as a Canadian 🥰 -The Sheri & Woody Show

Top tier karaoke song -Allie Minton

That last comment is right, this is a top-tier karaoke song, and I’m glad JLaw made that clear. And to make her claim even better, Shania Twain responded.

Then, Shania Twain Responded

Now, is Jennifer Lawrence singing particularly well in this video? No (even though we know she can, because her singing “The Hanging Tree” was a great music moment from 2014 ). That’s what makes it so good. She went full karaoke mode here. Fans loved it too, and so did Shania Twain, as she retweeted the clip on X and wrote:

This is so perfect 😂

It truly is so perfect. This video totally encapsulates why Jennifer Lawrence is so funny, and it very clearly shows off her love for the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” singer.

I also love that this is another example of Twain reacting to celebrities who wind up intertwined with her. For example, she had a hilarious reaction to a meme involving one of her songs and Jason Kelce . So, I love that she has a good sense of humor about all this.

Overall, this whole situation does, as Shania Twain would say, “impress me much.” Clearly, it impressed the singer that much too. Now, if you don’t mind, I’m going to go sing “Any Man of Mine” at the top of my lungs.