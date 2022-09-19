Emma Watson Look-Alike Goes Full Gryffindor Cosplay In Honor Of Hermione Granger's Birthday

Harry Potter fans are incredibly devoted individuals, as they never seem to miss an occasion that’s linked to the beloved franchise. And today, September 19, just happens to be the birthday of one Hermione Granger, the intelligent and incredibly skilled young witch played by Emma Watson in the film franchise. Numerous people have taken to social media to celebrate the fictional character’s special day, but there’s one tribute in particular that’s really drawing attention. Said post comes from Watson’s look-alike, who went full Gryffindor cosplay for Hermione’s birthday.

The Emma Watson doppelgänger in question is Kari Lewis, who’s gone viral a number of times due to her uncanny resemblance to the Harry Potter actress. Lewis posted to TikTok to celebrate Hermione Granger’s birthday, and her tribute is one that fans may not forget so easily. The video Lewis shared starts with her sporting a graphic tee before she changes into Gryffindor garb. Check out the video below and try not to get too startled by just how much she looks like Watson:

I’m honestly still kind of thrown off by the physical similarities between the two. I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say that they could be twins. But that aside, this is pretty much a perfect way to pay tribute to the beloved Wizarding World character. Many have taken to the comments to wish Hermione a happy birthday, with some even jokingly wishing Kari Lewis herself a good b-day as a way of referencing the resemblance to the actress.

The Internet personality isn’t the only person who fans have compared to Emma Watson, either. Many have also asserted that Millie Bobby Brown looks similar to her and, as a result, she was integrated into the role Harry Potter role via an impressive Hermione deepfake . Ironically, Bobby Brown herself confessed that she’s never even seen an HP movie, and she might want to do herself a favor and rectify that.

Emma Watson’s Hermione Granger is definitely a major reason why one should take the time to check out at least one of the Harry Potter movies. Granger’s clever nature and bravery were key throughout the cinematic saga, as she even saved Harry from death a number of times. Fans would likely relish seeing more of the character and possibly even the chance to see some of the franchise’s greatest moments from Hermione’s perspective . Of course, you also have to show love to Watson for the pitch-perfect way she played the powerful witch.

I think it’s safe to say that the character of Hermione Granger will forever remain in the hearts of those with a fondness for the Wizarding World. It’s also a safe bet that Kari Lewis is going to continue to post trippy tributes to Granger via social media for the foreseeable future.