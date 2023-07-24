Emma Watson Saved A Mouse From A Terrible Fate, And Of Course Fans Had A Bunch Of Harry Potter-Related Takes

While actor Emma Watson is known for the various blockbusters in her acting career, she is also known as someone who stands for kindness and equality. The intersection between such noble efforts and her Hollywood work has once again been explored, thanks to Watson revealing how she saved a mouse from being attacked by her house pets. Which, of course, triggered a bunch of magical responses, despite her role in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 closing out her participation in the Wizarding World over a decade ago.

Emma Watson revealed her new little friend, whom she named Jerry, to the world on social media. Along with the photo you see below, the Beauty and the Beast star lays out the terrible fate little Jerry almost suffered, in the caption included below:

Oh Jerry, those chocolate digestive biscuits are tasty. But I’m not that sure that I’d jump into a pit of tigers and wolves to grab one. Though I think I could face off against a cat and dog in that sort of scenario, depending on what their temperaments were like. Judging by Watson’s previous gushings on her dog Sofia, I’d say my chances would be good; and I’d be doing her a favor, as chocolate is poison to dogs.

As one would have expected, and as I promised in the beginning of this mousterpiece, Harry Potter fans have thrown a lot of key references into the comments of this post. Admittedly, even though Emma Watson stepped away from acting partially because of feeling unhappy after riding the Potter wave, even she probably chuckled when reading the selection of responses you can see below:

“Oh no I thought you adopted scabbers.” - cafedisco96

“Wait, is that Peter Pettigrew?” - mhariamancia

“Hermione feeding Wormtail to Crookshanks. The plot twist we all deserved.” - wizardingworldinsta

“just like Hermione helping Goblins” - sohlth

“Most importantly, did Jerry get the chocolate digestive biscuit?” - pcallahan_12

Ok before we dive into the jokes that reference Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’s big twist that Scabbers the Rat was secretly Voldemort simp Peter Pettigrew, I have to highlight that last response. While this story of Jerry the Mouse surviving his run-in with Ms. Watson’s pets is touching, I too need to know if he got the biscuit he coveted so much he risked his life. Putting that aside, let’s get back to the Harry Potter comedy.

Of course Peter Pettigrew’s secret life was going to be the recurring theme here. I still remember reading J.K. Rowling’s novels for the first time and discovering that all was not right with Ron Weasley’s pet. After almost three whole books of Hermione’s cat Crookshanks trying to eat him, that smart cat seemed to take after its human in trying to save the day with knowledge.

So when there are jokes about Wormtail getting eaten before he can start the story down a horrible path, I know myself and other Harry Potter fans truly feel that. Though it should also be noted that the mention of Hermione’s support of equality throughout the Wizazrding World aptly mirrors Emma Watson’s profile as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador.

It's also a good reminder about all the Hermione subplots we might finally see realized on screen. That last thought is especially exciting, since what we know about Max’s Harry Potter series calls for a “decade-long series” to adapt all seven books. So just when you thought the tale of Peter Pettigrew had potentially faded from memory, these comments have arrived to prove that assumption wrong for some time to come.

For now, the world has another reason to hold Emma Watson in high regard, as well as the potential demand for a follow-up on the story of Jerry and his digestive chocolate biscuit quest. And as for the executive who caught heat for securing the rights to Harry Potter, this is just another effective reminder that sometimes, you've gotta go for the risk.