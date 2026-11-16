Anthony Mackie Defends His Viral Comments About Vision And Doomsday (But Do We Believe Him?)
So is Paul Bettany actually in Doomsday?
It's an exciting time to be a Marvel fans, given the release of VisionQuest's finale for those with a Disney+ subscription, as well as the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday being a month and change away from its release. Just last week, Anthony Mackie went viral for seemingly spoiling Paul Bettany's role in Doomsday, but now he's defending those comments. The question is: do we actually believe him?
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, so there are countless theories and rumors surrounding the project. The Doomsday cast list includes tons of heroes, but Kevin Feige also confirmed that more surprise heroes would be included. So when Mackie spoke about hanging with Bettany on set, fans thought he might have accidentally revealed a twist. In a clip from The Tonight Show's Instagram, the Hurt Locker actor defended himself to Jimmy Fallon, saying:
This potentially offers some much-needed context about Mackie's viral comments about hanging out with Paul Bettany while shooting Doomsday. If the actor is to be believed, he knew that VisionQuest was also shooting at Pinewood Studios in the U.K. at the same time as principal photography for the next Avengers flick. That's how he was able to see his frequent co-star, instead of shooting the crossover event together.
Tom Holland has a reputation for Marvel spoilers, but Mackie's comments about Bettany quickly went viral, especially since VisionQuest featured the return of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff. If The Scarlet Witch will appear in in Doomsday, why not Vision? In the same interview Anthony Mackie went on to say:
The "I guess" certainly doesn't inspire confidence. Given Marvel's tight security, actors sometimes have to tell white lies in order to guard the shared universe's spoilers. Case in point: Andrew Garifeld lied about returning as Spider-Man for years ahead of No Way Home's release. As such, we're going to have to wait until the next Avengers movie hits theaters to find out whether or not Mackie was telling the truth about Bettany (and Holland).
All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Anticipation for The Russo Brothers' blockbuster is at a fever pitch, luckily the wait is nearly over for its debut on the big screen.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.