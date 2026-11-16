Anthony Mackie Defends His Viral Comments About Vision And Doomsday (But Do We Believe Him?)

It's an exciting time to be a Marvel fans, given the release of VisionQuest's finale for those with a Disney+ subscription, as well as the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday being a month and change away from its release. Just last week, Anthony Mackie went viral for seemingly spoiling Paul Bettany's role in Doomsday, but now he's defending those comments. The question is: do we actually believe him?

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, so there are countless theories and rumors surrounding the project. The Doomsday cast list includes tons of heroes, but Kevin Feige also confirmed that more surprise heroes would be included. So when Mackie spoke about hanging with Bettany on set, fans thought he might have accidentally revealed a twist. In a clip from The Tonight Show's Instagram, the Hurt Locker actor defended himself to Jimmy Fallon, saying:

So Paul Bettany's my man. That's my homie, right? We hang out all the time. He was shooting VisionQuest next door to where we were shooting Avengers. So, me being me, you know, I steal a golf cart and I pull up. I am a pull up-er. If I hear you're there I'm pulling up.

This potentially offers some much-needed context about Mackie's viral comments about hanging out with Paul Bettany while shooting Doomsday. If the actor is to be believed, he knew that VisionQuest was also shooting at Pinewood Studios in the U.K. at the same time as principal photography for the next Avengers flick. That's how he was able to see his frequent co-star, instead of shooting the crossover event together.

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Tom Holland has a reputation for Marvel spoilers, but Mackie's comments about Bettany quickly went viral, especially since VisionQuest featured the return of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff. If The Scarlet Witch will appear in in Doomsday, why not Vision? In the same interview Anthony Mackie went on to say:

I didn't say he was in Doomsday. I said he was next door shooting his show. Just like Tom Holland was next door shooting Spider-Man. He was next door! He wasn't in the movie... I guess.

The "I guess" certainly doesn't inspire confidence. Given Marvel's tight security, actors sometimes have to tell white lies in order to guard the shared universe's spoilers. Case in point: Andrew Garifeld lied about returning as Spider-Man for years ahead of No Way Home's release. As such, we're going to have to wait until the next Avengers movie hits theaters to find out whether or not Mackie was telling the truth about Bettany (and Holland).

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Anticipation for The Russo Brothers' blockbuster is at a fever pitch, luckily the wait is nearly over for its debut on the big screen.