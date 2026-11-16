Union County Does Something I Wish More Films Did With Its Cast

Sing Sing was one of my favorite movies of 2024 and one of the best movies of that year. Colman Domingo shines. He once again proves that he’s one of the best actors of his generation. Domingo’s brilliant scene partners, many not professionally trained actors, magnify his performance.

Using former Sing Sing Prison inmates, and some of those the story was based on, was a revolutionary idea. When I saw Union County, I became more convinced that films should enlist locals or real-life inspirations so those stories appear as characters in more films.

(Image credit: Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Union County Hires Real-Life People In This Community, Making It More Profound And Rich

Will Poulter plays Cody, a man in a court-ordered recovery program in Union County. He’s doing fairly well in it until he reunites with his foster brother Jack (Noah Centineo). The film depicts both of their struggles to stay sober, while also highlighting these recovery programs and the people who use them. I first saw Union County at the Davis Theater in Chicago at a special screening with Poulter in attendance.

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He explained his experiences with making the movie and having real people from Union County in it. You feel that community throughout. It, in a way, makes Union County feel more grounded in reality than other films with similar topics.

Addiction and recovery are popular subjects in art. Union County may be among the best films about addiction because it feels intimate and quiet while honestly and organically tackling addiction and recovery. Director Adam Meeks puts respect and care into the film’s authenticity and highlights the community without judgment.

(Image credit: Oscilloscope Laboratories)

The Actors Seemingly Treated All Actors With Equal Respect

I love hearing filmmakers, actors, and creatives speak about their work. You get a better understanding of the process and intentions behind things. You also get a firsthand look at the passion for the project. Therefore, I enjoyed hearing Poulter speak about the importance Meeks and he put into their work with the community. Someone in the audience at the Davis Theater showing knew a person who appeared in the film. She therefore further highlighted how the community bonded even more while making Union County.

Many actors carry the prejudgment that they don’t like working or associating with those outside the acting and filmmaking world. Therefore, it is refreshing to see and hear about those who care about working with all scene partners, whether they’re an extra or an Oscar-winning actor, with the same courtesy, respect, and compassion.

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(Image credit: Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Union County Is More Authentic Because Of The Real-Life People

Union County digs into the many aspects of addiction, including mental health. It’s another very honest movie about the mental struggles of addiction. Effectively showcasing things like the mental health struggles of addiction likely comes from consulting those with addiction while creating this film.

Besides Poulter and Centineo’s brilliant performances, Union County gets a lot of its power and authenticity from the people in the community playing extras or small roles. They don’t feel like people playing a part but those putting their real life on the screen in one way or another. It’s these types of lived experiences that make movies such as Sing Sing and Union County unique but also profound.

Many movies are all about escapism, while others remind you of the tragedy and hope of everyday life. The latter films often stay with you longer. It’s more transformative when those who understand the experience of the characters personally participate in the making of movies.

Rent or buy Union County on Amazon.