Fans Are Obsessed With Brett Goldstein's Rom-Com With Jennifer Lopez And Are Calling Out His Adorable Crush On Her In Real Life: 'Never Wanted To Be Cuddled More'

During Brett Goldstein’s time playing Roy Kent on Ted Lasso, he got to explore romantic territory through his character’s relationship with Juno Temple’s Keeley Jones. For those of you who watched the popular comedy series with your Apple TV+ subscription and wanted to see more of Goldstein exploring this kind of genre territory, you’re in luck, as it was announced earlier this week that he’ll co-star opposite Jennifer Lopez in an upcoming Netflix romantic comedy called Office Romance. In response to this news, fans have called out the adorable crush Goldstein has on JLo in real life, which includes him seeing her as a prime cuddler.

X user @BensShirt dug up a snippet from an episode of Films to be Buried With, the podcast Goldstein hosts, that was released at the end of 2019, a little over half a year before Ted Lasso premiered. In the episode, Goldstein declared Hustlers, which starred Jennifer Lopez as stripper and lap dancer Ramona Vega, to be the sexiest movie of the 2010s, and he first heaped the below praise onto both the flick and its leading actress:

Have you seen Hustlers? I mean, fucking hell... it's really good on every level, so you can justify seeing it... and fucking hell, 50! She's 50! I love her!

Brett Goldstein (who is indeed a real person) then turned his attention to a scene in Hustlers where Lopez’s character is taking a smoke break on a rooftop, and when Constance Wu’s Destiny joins her still scantily clad, Ramona has her fellow dancer cuddle up next to her to she can be warmed up by the fur coat she’s wearing. That was more than enough for Goldstein to want his own cuddle with JLo. In his words:

Now, in fact, one of the questions on here is best cuddle, and one of my answer is Hustlers. There's a scene on the roof, she’s sat in a big fur coat, and the new girl comes up and she's shy, and Jennifer Lopez gives her a cuddle in her big fur coat... I thought, I've never wanted to be cuddled more.

I can only hope that when Goldstein signed on to Office Romance, he requested that a cuddle scene between him and Lopez was included in the script. In fact, I’ll go one step further and say I hope it was a stipulation for him to join! It may be a while we see if a cuddle session is in store for these two, but back in 2019, the Emmy-winning actor capped off his commentary on JLo in Hustlers with these kind words:

It's not just her butt, it's her face, and her hair, and her legs, and her smile.

Along with their acting duties, both Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are producing Office Romance, and Goldstein additionally co-wrote the script with fellow Ted Lasso alum Joe Kelly. No plot details for this romantic comedy have been revealed yet, although the title obviously indicates that Lopez and Goldstein’s characters will fall for each other within a professional environment. It also remains to be seen when Office Romance will debut to those with a Netflix subscription.

That said, if you are interested in watching JLo-led movies on that streaming platform, The Mother and Atlas can both be viewed on there now. If you’d rather watch Hustlers, it can be accessed with a Hulu subscription.