JLo’s Had 2 Monster Hits At Netflix. Her Next Collaboration Will Be A Rom-Com With A Ted Lasso Star. Where Do I Sign Up?

Jennifer Lopez might be having a tough time in her personal life right now, with her divorce from Ben Affleck on the horizon, but professionally things appear to be going pretty well. The 2024 movie schedule delivered her sci-fi action flick Atlas to everyone with a Netflix subscription in May, and the movie dominated on the streamer despite poor reviews . That was the second of her monster hits there, and her next collaboration will be a rom-com with a Ted Lasso star and I would like to sign up right now, please!

Which Ted Lasso Star Is JLo Working With And What’s Their Netflix Rom-Com About?

Deadline has revealed that Jennifer Lopez is teaming with Ted Lasso Supporting Actor Emmy winner Brett Goldstein for a romantic comedy titled Office Romance. The stars are also producing the film, and Goldstein (who was also a writer and co-executive producer on the hit soccer comedy) is co-writing the movie with Joe Kelly, who also has two Emmy wins for Outstanding Comedy Series for his work on Ted Lasso.

Netflix apparently won a bidding war for the rom-com, which is said to be “irreverent,” and while we literally know nothing else about the movie at this point (though I suspect it will focus on an office romance), I totally don’t care, because I’m already on board to watch this movie as soon as it comes out.

First of all, not only is JLo a well-documented rom-com queen, but we all know the woman can act her ass off in any scenario, and was robbed when she didn’t get an Oscar nom for Hustlers…but I digress. Also, not for nothing, Lopez has a very strong track record when it comes to her work with the streaming giant, as 2023’s The Mother (her other thoroughly enjoyable Netflix hit) quickly became one of the streamer’s top 10 watched films of all time . On top of that, Atlas hit the top 10 in a whopping 93 countries and has 73 million global views to date.

So, her movies might not always get amazing reviews or net gold, but Lopez clearly knows what people want to see her in, and that’s a pretty important piece to the movie success puzzle. Again, who doesn’t want to see JLo in an irreverent rom-com? I mean, really, Office Romance already sounds like a winner to me, and we haven’t even talked about the Brett Goldstein of it all yet.

The comedian/actor/writer/producer (who is still definitely a real person , as has been confirmed by Pink ) won two Emmys for playing the gruff, but oh so lovable, footballer Roy Kent on the successful streaming comedy. Part of the reason TL was a hit was his performance, especially when it came to the love story between Roy and Keeley . They were adorable!

I honestly can’t wait to see what the dynamic will be like between Goldstein and Lopez, and seeing as how he excelled at writing for Ted Lasso I 100% believe that he’s going to create an amazing, odd, eventually beloved romantic comedy!

Seriously! Bring me Office Romance right now!