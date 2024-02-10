I’m Not Surprised People Have Wondered If Tom Holland And Zendaya Might Get Married, But Here’s What An Insider Says

It’s been so sweet to watch Tom Holland and Zendaya fall in love in front of our eyes! Even though the couple understandably are protective about keeping their relationship rather private , from the outside looking in, it’s been cute to see them going from Spider-Man co-stars who were a little flirty with each other (with a viral video from back in the day to prove it ) to a power couple. Given how strong they are, one would imagine wedding bells are next for them, but an insider alleges otherwise.

Per a new report from OK! Magazine , while Tom Holland and Zendaya are still very much together and happy as partners, they currently feel “no pressure to get married at all.” Check out the full comments from the unnamed source:

They’ve decided to move in together. They both work so hard that they love the idea of coming home to each other. It will be such a game changer. They’re just happy to be together. There’s no pressure to get married at all. Moving in together just seemed like the natural next step to take in their relationship. It feels right.

Per the magazine’s source, which as we should note, we cannot officially confirm the validity of, Tom Holland and Zendaya are “just happy” being together, and they are not currently making plans to say their “I dos.” Both actors are 27, and they seem to be in a good place both personally and professionally, but tying the knot is not paramount on their priority list, and hey, why rush?

Tom Holland and Zendaya have known each other since they were both cast in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. From what we can gather, the relationship was a friends-to-lovers situation, leading to the pair making things public and official back in 2021 after paparazzi caught them locking lips in a car. Since then, they reportedly moved into a $3 million London home back in 2022, which they continue to reside in between their busy careers that can take them all over the world.

While Tom Holland and Zendaya seem rather settled into their relationship, with the couple presumably together for at least two years now, it sounds like they may be secure where they are without the need to legally become husband and wife. I could see them making it official someday, but I see more and more couples not rushing into the marriage of it all. This report especially makes sense in Hollywood given some of the messy divorce stories you see from other big-name couples like Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Tom Holland has previously said how “sacred” he sees his relationship with Zendaya along with sharing his dreams to have kids and put his work “to bed.” I, along with much of the internet/world, am rooting for the couple, and even if they are not getting married, it still seems like they are super happy and settled together.

You can catch Zendaya next in a couple of 2024 movies, between Dune: Part Two hitting theaters on March 1 and Challengers coming out on April 26.