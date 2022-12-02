Zendaya’s Mom Seemingly Reacts To Those Tom Holland Engagement Rumors

Being a celebrity is a tricky thing. While it can provide awesome financial and career opportunities, there are downsides– especially when one’s personal life becomes a public matter. Zendaya and Tom Holland likely know this all too well, as there’s constant discourse about their relationship , with rumors surrounding the Spider-Man stars until they finally confirmed they were dating. And now Zendaya’s mom has seemingly reacted to those engagement rumors.

Tom Holland and Zendaya confirmed they were dating in November of 2021, to the joy of their countless fans. While one might have thought that the rumors would have quelled, that wasn’t the case. Namely because there’s been chatter about the two possibly getting engaged soon. Zendaya’s mother Claire Stoermer turned heads by seemingly responding to that chatter on her Instagram Story. While not addressing the rumors directly, she shared the online definition of the word “clickbait”, and fans put two and two together. Said definition read:

Clickbait typically refers to the practice of writing sensationalized or misleading headlines in order to attract clicks on a piece of content. It often relies on exaggerating claims or leaving out key information in order to encourage traffic. The term is generally used in a dismissive sense.

Well, there you have it. While this wasn’t exactly a detailed response, it seems to indicate that the reports about Zendaya and Tom Holland getting engaged were just that: rumors. We’ll just have to wait and see if either of the massively successful young actors break their silence about reports of Holland putting a ring on it.

Claire Stoemer shared this Instagram story to her 121k followers, many of whom are likely fans of her Emmy-winning daughter Zendaya. One can only imagine what it’s like seeing your child be the subject of countless rumors surrounding her personal life. And that’s likely why Stoemer decided to not-so-subtly address the way folks have covered the Euphoria star , especially how it’s related to her relationship with Tom Holland. Although considering just how famous both actors are, smart money says more discourse will surround them for as long as they’re still together.

For as long as there have been famous people there have been celebrity couples, which are known for capturing the attention of the public. There’s something about seeing celebs together that has always found a way to interest their fans. Case in point: Bennifer 2.0 , Beyonce/Jay-Z, and Pete Davison/whoever he is dating at the moment. And considering just how beloved Zendaya and Tom Holland are (as well as playing romantic partners in the Spider-Man movies), these rumors probably shouldn’t come as all that surprising.