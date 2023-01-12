Would White Lotus’ Theo James Be Down To Play James Bond? Here’s His Honest Thoughts

There are popular movie franchises, and then there’s James Bond. Generations have been brought up on 007’s adventure, dating back to 1962’s Dr. No. Daniel Craig ended his tenure as the MI6 agent with No Time to Die, leading to endless online chatter about who might be taking on the mantle . But would White Lotus star Theo James be down to play Bond? Below are the honest thoughts from the 38 year-old actor.

Prior to starring in the wildly popular second season of Mike White’s The White Lotus, Theo James definitely got some action experience on his resume, thanks to projects like the Divergent and Underworld franchises. He recently appeared on Sirius XM, where he was asked if he’d been down to rock the tux as 007. James responded honestly, saying:

You know, I honestly think with the, I'm a big fan of, of this, the concept of it. And I love Casino Royale. I love some of the Sean Connery movies, but I think they need to do something else. Do you know what I mean? They need to really go with a reinvention of it in a different way, and that wouldn't be me.

Well, there you have it. Despite Theo James being included in fan theories about Daniel Craig’s successor as Bond, he seemingly doesn’t see himself in the role. And considering he’s an action-experienced Brit who is exceedingly handsome, this might turn a few heads. Who does he think should be the next 007?

Theo James’ comments might be surprising to fans out there. James Bond seems like a dream job for actors, especially considering the fame, money, and career-changing exposure that it gave actors like Pierce Brosnan and Sean Connery. But James seems to think that the character needs a bit of reinvention, and that he seemingly isn’t the right actor to make that happen. But smart money says that won’t stop fans from including him as a possible Daniel Craig replacement. You can see James’ comments for yourself below:

Of course, Theo James isn’t the only name that’s been tossed around as the next James Bond online. Other popular choices include Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan , Idris Elba, and Henry Cavill– with the latter actor’s departure from the DCEU and The Witcher seemingly opening up his schedule. We’ll just have to continue waiting for new from EON about who might be the next 007.

Most recently it was rumored that Avengers: Age of Ultron actor Aron Taylor-Johnson had met with Barbara Broccoli and the other powers that be over possibly playing James Bond. He seems like another great choice like Theo James, as established English actors who know their way around an action sequence. Hopefully some concrete information is released sooner rather than later. But it does seem like the studio is considering its next steps for Bond.