Will Jenna Dewan Keep Working On The Rookie While Filming DWTS? Someone Asked Her

I was so excited when Jenna Dewan was announced as a contestant on Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars . However, not long after that, I started to wonder how exactly she’d balance the competition with her work on The Rookie, both of which will be filming this fall. I also wondered if she’d take a hiatus from the ABC drama. Thankfully, we quickly got answers about how her dancing will impact her part on The Rookie.

While Dancing with the Stars is airing on the 2026 TV schedule , Season 9 of The Rookie will be filming, with the intention of premiering in early 2027. So, how will the reality competition impact Dewan’s role on the drama? Here’s what she told TV Insider :

I’m doing both at the same time. They’re being amazing. The Rookie is – they’re all so excited for this opportunity, they’re really working it out between the two productions. But yes, I’m going to be slightly insane going between filming The Rookie and coming here and doing the shows, but it’s all exciting. I’m here for the challenge. And the best people in the world are working it out.

While this sounds incredibly hard, it’s by no means impossible. That’s especially true because both DWTS and The Rookie are ABC shows. So, it’s not like they’re competing; in fact, this feels like it’s all great promo for both projects. Therefore, I totally understand why the shows are being flexible with Dewan’s time.

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Now, let’s get into some production details. The Rookie's cast and crew started filming Season 9 earlier this summer, and it will launch early next year with a superzied premiere, per Deadline . Meanwhile, rehearsals have started for DWTS, and Dewan will perform her first dance with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy on Wednesday, September 15.

Dancing with the Stars will actually have a two-night premiere on September 15 and 16, and you can watch both episodes at 8 p.m. ET either on ABC or with a Disney+ subscription . After that, Dewan and co. will get on the schedule of preparing a dance every single week and then performing live.

While we can’t predict the future, it feels possible that the Step Up actress could make a deep run in this show. She has dance experience and a partner who has a history of making it a long way into the show (Val and his partner Alix Earle were frontrunners last season, and made it to the finale). Therefore, it’s possible that Dewan could be competing for over two months while also filming The Rookie.

Thankfully, both shows are filmed in Los Angeles, which should make all this more manageable, and again, they air on the same network, which will help.

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I am curious to see if Dewan’s role in part of Season 9 is smaller than we’re used to, just because she will be splitting time between two shows. However, we won’t know if that happens for a while.

Speaking of things we’ll get to learn more about down the line, her dance partner, Val, did say he’d be down to do a cameo on The Rookie. Dewan also made it clear to him that her co-stars want to learn some dance moves. So, I guess we can expect at least some BTS crossover!