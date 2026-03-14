My Favorite Fantasy Film Of The Decade Is Back On Netflix, And One Scene Still Gives Me Chills

It has been five years since David Lowery released The Green Knight, his otherworldly and hauntingly beautiful take on a classic Arthurian tale. Starring Dev Patel as a headstrong yet unproven knight as he journeys to test his courage, this great fantasy epic quickly became one of the best films of 2021. With stunning visuals, a story that methodically builds tension, and some of the best production design in years, this unnerving epic is great from start to finish. Yet, there’s one scene that still gives me chills after all this time.

No, it’s not the various encounters with the Green Knight that bookend the film. Nor is it the strange and off-putting sequence with the Lord and Lady that tend to the young knight. Instead, it’s a brief yet unforgettable meeting with a young scavenger picking through the corpses of fallen soldiers.

(Image credit: A24)

Sir Gawain’s Encounter With The Young Scavenger Is Straight-Up Bone-Chilling

Not long after Sir Gawain’s journey gets underway, he stumbles upon the fallout of a major battle between two unknown parties. Riding amongst the dead and their belongings on his quest to find and confront the Green Knight, he has a chance encounter with one of the most unforgettable characters in the entire movie: Barry Keoghan’s scavenger.

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From poking around the dead bodies to talking about nature swallowing up the dead to bouncing between glee and sorrow from the sight, the young stranger is unstable, and his nature is straight-up unsettling. You don’t know anything about him, but you know he can’t be trusted. So, when he gives Gawain directions for a forest chapel, it doesn’t take long to come to the realization that this is someone who can’t be believed.

As pointed out in CinemaBlend’s Green Knight review, the battlefield-roaming stranger has sinister intentions, and his offer of help is nothing more than him setting a trap for what is probably his latest victim. Gawain foolishly walks into the trap, leading to a more violent and less ambiguous meeting with the scavenger and his gang, who strip him of everything and leave him for dead.

(Image credit: A24)

We Don’t Know Anything About The Scavenger, And That Makes This So Much More Unsettling

What has always drawn me to this scene, and this character in particular, is that we know nothing about him and learn nothing about him before the Green Knight ending. Though Gawain later retrieves the axe the young scavenger stole from him, the character is never seen or heard of again. This brings me to some big questions I’ve long had about the boy and his appearance.

With the movie having multiple scenes that blend reality and fantasy, and Gawain being forced to overcome a series of tests to prove himself, could this whole interaction be nothing more than a hallucination? Or is this another test of the young knight’s virtues to prove himself worthy? Or is the boy a living, breathing person who’s been broken and desensitized by the cruelty and violence of the world?

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I’m still trying to make sense of this encounter, but it remains such a bone-chilling and unforgettable scene all these years later. If you’ve been meaning to revisit The Green Knight, it’s currently streaming with a Netflix subscription.