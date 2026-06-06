The Four Seasons Absolutely Needs To Bring Back (Spoiler) If Season 3 Happens

Be warned, as spoilers for The Four Seasons’ Season 2 finale lie ahead.

Another year, another delightful season of The Four Seasons in the books, and it includes some major developments for the “core” group (as Jack would call them). Season 2 sees Kate and Jack work through serious emotional issues, Danny and Claude move to Italy and then to Philadelphia by season’s end, and Ginny giving birth and raising baby Eugene (Gino) in New Jersey. As for Anne, she’s faced with the possibility of a fresh start and, as part of that, I need a certain character to be brought back should Season 3 happen.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Four Seasons Introduces A New Face Amid the Season Finale’s Closing Moments

While Four Seasons’ latest batch of episodes only just dropped as part of the 2026 TV schedule, I’m already hoping for another round with these characters. Anne’s current position is especially rife with potential, as she decides to stay in Italy for a while and housesit for Danny and Claude. During the finale’s last scene, Anne is greeted by one of Claude and Danny’s neighbors, Gianpiero, who gives her a package that was mistakenly sent to him.

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(Image credit: Netflix)

The kind Gianpiero is played by none other than David Tennant, the fan-favorite actor known for headlining Doctor Who and for his major roles in shows like Jessica Jones and Good Omens. From a narrative standpoint, Gianpiero’s presence is ironic, because Anne previously claimed to be dating a man with that same name while bragging to ex-potential love interest Mark Brett. (Isn’t it funny how things turn out.)

I definitely wasn’t expecting to see Tennant show up, though I certainly wasn’t disappointed to see the delightful Scottish actor. What’s more is that it would be great for the writers to bring him back and not let his appearance serve as a one-off cameo. And there are a few reasons I feel that way.

(Image credit: Cian Oba-Smith/Prime Video)

Why Gianpiero Should Be Brought Back For Season 3

First of all, Tennant is obviously a talented actor, with considerable range. He can bring truly quirky and humorous energy to a role as evidenced by his stint as the Doctor, yet he can also play an “absolutely inexcusable” villain like Kilgrave from Jessica Jones. Tennant’s performance as that Marvel supervillain isn’t the only evidence of his dramatic range either, as he also shows off those chops in shows like Broadchurch and The Hack.

The Four Seasons would likely utilize Tennant’s wit, though, as evidenced by his brief scene. So far, the show has been so well cast and, given Tennant’s skills, he honestly feels like a perfect fit for this ensemble, which features other multifaceted performers like Tina Fey (who’s also co-creator), Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani. The mere thought of Tennant sharing the screen with such talented stars makes me excited, and the writers could certainly put Gianpiero in some fun situations with the established characters.

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Lastly, one of the obvious advantages of having Tennant’s Gianpiero around is that his presence could do wonders for Anne’s character development. This is a woman who’s been depriving herself of joy since her divorce and the subsequent death of ex-husband Nick. I’d say it’s high time for this woman to have a lasting relationship and someone else to regularly bounce off as is the case with the show’s other couples.

I probably shouldn’t be getting too ahead of myself, though, given that a third season has yet to be announced. Let’s all hope The Four Seasons gets at least, well, four seasons and that each one has a relatively quick turnaround like Season 2. And here’s hoping that if or when the show does return, David Tennant not only returns but in a series regular capacity. In the meantime, check out the first two seasons using a Netflix subscription.