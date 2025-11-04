Robert Pattinson Recalls Filming In The ‘Hot’ Desert For Dune 3, But Also Reveals The Silver Lining To It

Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies have been wildly popular, and are some of the best book to screen adaptations in recent years. While it originally looked like the filmmaker was taking a break from Arrakis, production on Part Three is underway. The threequel will feature Robert Pattinson in a mystery role, and the Batman actor recently explained the upside to filming while hot AF in the middle of a desert. Let's break it all down.

Dune: Part Three, which was recently renamed from Messiah, will seemingly be set years after the ending of Dune 2. Fans of the first two titles (which are streaming with a HBO Max subscription) are eager to jump back in, but newcomer Robert Pattinson spoke to IndieWire about just how tiring it's been to shoot. As he shared:

When I was doing ‘Dune’ it was so hot in the desert that I just couldn’t question anything. And it was so relaxing, like my brain actually wasn’t operating, I did not have a single functioning brain cell. And I was just listening to Denis [Villeneuve]: ‘Whatever you want!’

Honestly, this does sound somewhat freeing. While shooting a big budget blockbuster like Dune: Part Three comes with some high stakes, it sounds like the heat exhaustion ended up freeing Pattinson from any intrusive thoughts or anxiety about joining the Oscar-winning franchise. I can only imagine just how much the Twilight alum sweat while shooting the mysterious project

Being so overwhelmingly hot seemingly freed up some brain space for Pattinson in the midst of filming the Dune threequel. And the exhaustion helped him to be even more moldable by Denis Villeneuve, rather than overthinking the direction he was getting. It sounds like hot yoga but for actors.

There are countless questions about what Denis Villeneuve has up his sleeve for Dune: Part Three. If it's an accurate adaptation of Messiah, we'd follow Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides years after Part Two. He's been ruling as Emperor, having accepted himself as Muad'Dib aka the messiah of the Fremen. Aside from Robert Pattinson's mysterious role, moviegoers are also hyped to see Anya Taylor-Joy's Alia Atreides following her cameo in the second film.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Dune: Part Three marks yet another major franchise that Pattinson is getting involved in, addition to smaller indie titles. Obviously he remains synonymous with his tenure as Edward in the Twilight saga, but is also the most recent live-action version of Batman. Unfortunately, it's going to be years before we see what Matt Reeves has planned for The Batman: Part II.

All will be revealed when Dune: Part Three hits theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get some information, including who Robert Pattinson will be playing, sooner rather than later.