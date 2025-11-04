Robert Pattinson Recalls Filming In The ‘Hot’ Desert For Dune 3, But Also Reveals The Silver Lining To It
Arrakis is no joke.
Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies have been wildly popular, and are some of the best book to screen adaptations in recent years. While it originally looked like the filmmaker was taking a break from Arrakis, production on Part Three is underway. The threequel will feature Robert Pattinson in a mystery role, and the Batman actor recently explained the upside to filming while hot AF in the middle of a desert. Let's break it all down.
Dune: Part Three, which was recently renamed from Messiah, will seemingly be set years after the ending of Dune 2. Fans of the first two titles (which are streaming with a HBO Max subscription) are eager to jump back in, but newcomer Robert Pattinson spoke to IndieWire about just how tiring it's been to shoot. As he shared:
Honestly, this does sound somewhat freeing. While shooting a big budget blockbuster like Dune: Part Three comes with some high stakes, it sounds like the heat exhaustion ended up freeing Pattinson from any intrusive thoughts or anxiety about joining the Oscar-winning franchise. I can only imagine just how much the Twilight alum sweat while shooting the mysterious project
Being so overwhelmingly hot seemingly freed up some brain space for Pattinson in the midst of filming the Dune threequel. And the exhaustion helped him to be even more moldable by Denis Villeneuve, rather than overthinking the direction he was getting. It sounds like hot yoga but for actors.
HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month
The Dune franchise is streaming on HBO Max. Plans start at $10.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.
There are countless questions about what Denis Villeneuve has up his sleeve for Dune: Part Three. If it's an accurate adaptation of Messiah, we'd follow Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides years after Part Two. He's been ruling as Emperor, having accepted himself as Muad'Dib aka the messiah of the Fremen. Aside from Robert Pattinson's mysterious role, moviegoers are also hyped to see Anya Taylor-Joy's Alia Atreides following her cameo in the second film.
Dune: Part Three marks yet another major franchise that Pattinson is getting involved in, addition to smaller indie titles. Obviously he remains synonymous with his tenure as Edward in the Twilight saga, but is also the most recent live-action version of Batman. Unfortunately, it's going to be years before we see what Matt Reeves has planned for The Batman: Part II.
All will be revealed when Dune: Part Three hits theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get some information, including who Robert Pattinson will be playing, sooner rather than later.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.