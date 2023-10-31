Five Nights At Freddy's Director On The Way The Ending Sets Up A Sequel

MILD SPOILERS FOR FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S

The world of gaming adaptations has seen its fair share of ups and downs, but one title that has been generating substantial buzz is E mma Tammi's Five Nights At Freddy's . Despite some harsh criticism from movie critics , the film found massive support from the loyal fanbase of the video game franchise, resulting in a record-breaking opening for a Blumhouse production . It's clear that a sequel is on the horizon. In an unexpected turn, the documentarian turned horror movie director recently sat down for an interview, discussing how the film's ending paves the way for a potential sequel.

In the interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Tammi discussed her enthusiasm for the project and the potential for future installments. She told the outlet:

We’re all, including myself, very excited to keep making movies in this universe if we’re lucky enough to do so and this first one does well. We have some loose ends that I think are going to have to come back in a sequel to be tied up.

Tammi's remarks are bound to ignite the imaginations of Freddy Fazbear fans. The dedicated fanbase has been anxiously awaiting the movie adaptation of this beloved horror game series for almost a decade, and given Five Nights ' intricate and captivating lore , the director's hint at the possibility of unresolved mysteries being explored in a sequel will undoubtedly intensify the excitement for a follow-up and serve as fertile ground for fan theories.

After the mid-credits teaser featuring Balloon Boy and CoryxKenshin's cab driver, moviegoers were in for a delightful twist that diverged from The Living Tombstone's theme. Instead of the expected, the hauntingly familiar tune of FNAF 2's music box filled the theater, setting the scene for a cryptic revelation. An eerie electronic voice enigmatically spelled out the message, barely perceptible but irresistibly captivating, leaving ardent FNAF fans on the edge of their seats with the phrase, "Come find me."

Emma Tammi didn't divulge extensive details about the end-credits message but did hint at her aspirations for the sequel. Specifically, she mentioned her desire to introduce additional characters to the cinematic universe. During an interview with CinemaBlend, she stated:

I will say is I'm so excited to keep creating more with Jim Henson's Creature Shop, and the prospect of starting the design and build phase on a whole additional team of characters is something that has me, just talking to you right now, smiling from ear to ear. So I'm really, really hopeful that we get to do that.

While the big-screen adaptation of FNAF faced criticism for its decision to embrace a PG-13 rating, it did little to deter eager moviegoers from flocking to theaters, contributing to the ongoing success of the horror genre in 2023.