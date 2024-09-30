Like Florence Pugh, Matthew McConaughey And More, Ana De Armas Got The Heck Out Of Hollywood. How She Feels About Her Decision

Ana De Armas is on the move again… but she’s not headed back to the City of Stars. Since her move to the East Coast two years ago, the Ghosted actress has spent time back in Los Angeles filming various projects. Despite that, her recent decision to put down roots in yet another place further solidifies her position among Florence Pugh, Matthew McConaughey and more stars who've left Tinseltown. Now, de Armas is getting real about her decision to live off "the grid."

The Deep Water actress is just one of the many celebrities to move away from the City of Angels in the past few years alone. You would expect most of them to be retired, but that is not the case. Some of Hollywood’s younger brood have moved away. For instance, the aforementioned Florence Pugh moved back to London . So what gives? The Knives Out star got real with E! News about the move, saying it was about finding a space where she could actually relax:

I feel like nowadays, we all want to go away from the craziness of the world. We all want to have the chance to build your own safe space. I’ve made that decision myself. I found a home where I really feel off the grid. I can collect myself and only bring there who I want to be with. I have my little cocoon there.

Her new off-the-grid home is a mansion with views of the stunning Vermont mountainscape, a place the paparazzi don’t frequent. Away from the flashing lights of Hollywood, she’s finally able to get some peace and privacy. By the sounds of it, she doesn't regret her decision to stay away from Hollywood.

The Blonde star's viewpoint seems to be the shared sentiment of a lot of celebrities that have moved away from Los Angeles: safety and peace. Many are raising families, like Angelina Jolie and Matthew McConaughey, who don’t want their kids growing up in that celebrity crazed environment. However, it’s a lot for anyone, and after the dangerous and scary attention she received while dating Ben Affleck, it's honestly hard to blame Ana de Armas for moving all the way across the country to New York.

With some of Hollywood’s brightest dispersing in every direction, is this a changing of the guard or a power vacuum for a new filming hub? Mark Wahlberg, who also recently moved his family out of LA, hopes to make his new home city Las Vegas look appealing to production companies. Atlanta and Vancouver have already been established as notable filming locations, with major studios setting up shop there in the past decade. To me, it seems like the film industry is slowly decentralizing from LA, although the SoCal city remains the biggest player, and I don’t see that changing all too soon.

After all, while Vermont offers incredible leaf peeping and winter sports, filming in the Green Mountain State is far and few between. But, lucky for The Gray Man actress, her most recent project, Eden alongside Sydney Sweeney , filmed on location in Australia. Being a celebrity has its downsides but it also has its perks!

While a distributor has yet to be announced for Eden, fans can look forward to seeing Ana de Armas in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina , which is set to premiere on our 2025 Movie Schedule .