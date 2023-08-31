Florence Pugh Gets Real About Wanting To ‘Make A Bit Of A Scene’ On Red Carpets And Why She Has Spoken Out About Body Shaming

It’s undeniable: Florence Pugh is one of this generation’s most exciting fashion icons. It’s no secret the Oppenheimer actress loves to push boundaries when it comes to expressing herself on red carpets or social media posts. Now the British actress is talking about why being “loud” about her fashion choices and some of the subsequent comments about how she chooses to show her body is kind of her thing.

Pugh has gone viral over the years for freeing the nipple with sheer dress moments and channelling Guy Fieri with her blonde short hairstyle most recently. When she recently spoke to Elle about her sense of style and how it’s evolved over the years, here’s what she had to say:

I think I’ve always been interested in wearing loud clothing. When I was a teenager, I would buy the most outrageous things and sew them together. I’ve always loved colour. I’ve always wanted to be bold and make a bit of a scene – I don’t think that’s gone away. When I first started doing red carpets, it was really tough. It takes ages to feel comfortable with 50 men all shouting, ‘Picture, over here!’ I’ve become more confident in the last few years, and I think that’s hugely linked to the clothes I’ve been wearing. The more you can enjoy it, the more [people] can see that you’re enjoying it.

While there may not particularly be red carpet fashion from Pugh in the near future thanks to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike pausing Hollywood productions (including the promotion of them), the actress spoke to really enjoying the process of getting a fashion ensemble ready for a premiere or gala and actually being rather excited to “make a bit of a scene” with the fashion choices she makes.

It’s happened for Pugh a few times over, but the most popular one has to be the sheer Valentino number she wore last summer that exposed her nipples under its revealing hot pink fabric. It seemingly made a lot of people mad, though tons of people came to her defense, like Bridgerton ’s Regé Jean-Page . Pugh spoke to the red carpet moment, saying this:

I speak the way I do about my body because I’m not trying to hide the cellulite on my thigh or the squidge in between my arm and my boob: I would much rather lay it all out. I think the scariest thing for me are the instances where people have been upset that I’ve shown ‘too much’ of myself. When everything went down with the Valentino pink dress a year ago, my nipples were on display through a piece of fabric, and it really wound people up. It’s the freedom that people are scared of; the fact I’m comfortable and happy. Keeping women down by commenting on their bodies has worked for a very long time. I think we’re in this swing now where lots of people are saying, ‘I don’t give a shit.’ Unfortunately, we’ve become so terrified of the human body that we can’t even look at my two little cute nipples behind fabric in a way that isn’t sexual. We need to keep reminding everybody that there is more than one reason for women’s bodies [to exist].

Over the years Pugh has made it clear, she’s really not dressing and operating in the world for the approval of others, but for the pleasure of her own. The actress (and her nipples) were also recently the subject of backlash and censorship regarding her nude scenes in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Florence Pugh clearly deals with a lot of scrutiny and outside opinions about how much skin she should and shouldn’t show and she just isn’t here for it.

Our society is hard-wired to think of a woman exposing her body as one for a man’s sexual pleasure, but as Pugh suggests, exposing her body does not have that intent. Those who are offended by it or see her fashion choices as such, are missing that point. Here's another sheer moment from this summer's Paris Fashion Week:

(Image credit: (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage))

We, of course, cannot wait to see what fashion trend Florence Pugh pulls off next now that she’s really caught our attention over the years. Presumably the release of her upcoming 2024 movies like Dune: Part Two, she'll most certainly include some more major red carpet looks and we’ll be marking our calendars in anticipation for her next fashion ensemble!