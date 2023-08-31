Florence Pugh Gets Real About Wanting To ‘Make A Bit Of A Scene’ On Red Carpets And Why She Has Spoken Out About Body Shaming
The Oppenheimer star talks about her "bold" fashion.
It’s undeniable: Florence Pugh is one of this generation’s most exciting fashion icons. It’s no secret the Oppenheimer actress loves to push boundaries when it comes to expressing herself on red carpets or social media posts. Now the British actress is talking about why being “loud” about her fashion choices and some of the subsequent comments about how she chooses to show her body is kind of her thing.
Pugh has gone viral over the years for freeing the nipple with sheer dress moments and channelling Guy Fieri with her blonde short hairstyle most recently. When she recently spoke to Elle about her sense of style and how it’s evolved over the years, here’s what she had to say:
While there may not particularly be red carpet fashion from Pugh in the near future thanks to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike pausing Hollywood productions (including the promotion of them), the actress spoke to really enjoying the process of getting a fashion ensemble ready for a premiere or gala and actually being rather excited to “make a bit of a scene” with the fashion choices she makes.
It’s happened for Pugh a few times over, but the most popular one has to be the sheer Valentino number she wore last summer that exposed her nipples under its revealing hot pink fabric. It seemingly made a lot of people mad, though tons of people came to her defense, like Bridgerton’s Regé Jean-Page. Pugh spoke to the red carpet moment, saying this:
Over the years Pugh has made it clear, she’s really not dressing and operating in the world for the approval of others, but for the pleasure of her own. The actress (and her nipples) were also recently the subject of backlash and censorship regarding her nude scenes in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Florence Pugh clearly deals with a lot of scrutiny and outside opinions about how much skin she should and shouldn’t show and she just isn’t here for it.
Our society is hard-wired to think of a woman exposing her body as one for a man’s sexual pleasure, but as Pugh suggests, exposing her body does not have that intent. Those who are offended by it or see her fashion choices as such, are missing that point. Here's another sheer moment from this summer's Paris Fashion Week:
We, of course, cannot wait to see what fashion trend Florence Pugh pulls off next now that she’s really caught our attention over the years. Presumably the release of her upcoming 2024 movies like Dune: Part Two, she'll most certainly include some more major red carpet looks and we’ll be marking our calendars in anticipation for her next fashion ensemble!
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor's Terminator 2 voice over.
