Following Ben Affleck And JLo's Divorce, The Director Of Their Movie Unstoppable Opened Up About Working With Them

Celebrity couples have always fascinated the public, with some modern examples being Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. But the pair that's made the most headlines as of late is definitely Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who are going through a very public break-up. Following news of Bennifer's divorce, the director of their movie Unstoppable opened up about working with them.

Lopez filed from divorce from Affleck on their two-year anniversary, turning heads in the process. But Bennifer has a movie coming out together called Unstoppable, which stars Lopez and was produced by her ex-husband. The film's director Michael Goldenberg recently spoke to Variety about his experience working with the pair of A-listers. When asked if it was awkward on set he said "Not really." He expanded his thoughts on the subject, offering:

Everybody’s a professional, and that’s their own personal thing. I love them both. I mean, I know Ben better, but Jennifer was literally a dream to work with. She was incredible. And their personal life is their personal life.

There you have it. While some folks might have assumed that the tension in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage might have bled onto the set of Unstoppable, that's being refuted by the film's director. Instead, Goldenberg maintains that they were constant professionals.

Perhaps these comments shouldn't be all that surprising. You don't get to be an A-list celebrity and work as much as Lopez and Affleck while being difficult to work with. And filming took place in 2023, so it's also possible that their relationship was fine at the time of collaborating on Unstoppable.

It should be interesting to see if the public's fascination with Bennifer and their recent break-up ends up positively affecting the box office performance of Unstoppable when it arrives in limited theaters this December. We've seen how controversy and online chatter has helped projects make money, such as Blake Lively's It Ends With Us drama.

Countless headlines about Affleck and Lopez have come out over the summer, largely related to what was happening in their relationship behind the scenes. Fans spotted that they weren't wearing wedding rings, and rumors started swirling that the former couple was living separately.

It's finally been confirmed that JLo and Affleck are divorcing, confirming much of the chatter that surrounded them for the last few months. Not only that, but Bennifer reportedly made a plan about the premieres of Unstoppable. And while Lopez will be around for the movie's premiere at TIFF and other press events, Affleck seemingly won't be promoting the movie. Although given that he's just one of a large group of producers, this isn't totally surprising.

Unstoppable will get a limited theatrical release starting in December. While we wait for details like the exact date, check the 2025 movie release dates.