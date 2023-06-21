Following Knock At The Cabin, M. Night Shyamalan Reveals Title And Plot Of His Next Movie

M. Night Shyamalan is not known as a director who takes a lot of time between projects. There was a six year gap between his first two films – 1992's Praying With Anger and 1998's Wide Awake – but since the release of The Sixth Sense in 1999, he's never gone more than three years without producing another feature. As such, it will be hardly surprising to anyone paying attention to learn that the filmmaker is already developing his follow-up to Knock At The Cabin.

While Knock At The Cabin wasn't Shyamalan's biggest box office success story, it does have the distinction of being the movie that dethroned Avatar: The Way Of Water this past February, and the filmmaker isn't resting on his laurels. Reporting out of CineEurope, Deadline says that Shyamalan is now working with Warner Bros. on a feature that is titled Trap. Not much was said about the in-the-works project, but it's being described as a "psychological thriller set at a concert."

We'll have to wait and see what kind of twists and turns M. Night Shyamalan has in store for us this time around. The first movie that comes to mind when reading that premise is Grand Piano – the 2013 film starring Elijah Wood that was written by Damien Chazelle, but it's possible that the Split filmmaker has something very different planned.

If the film is based on an original screenplay by Shyamalan, which it seems to be, it will be the first that he has scripted since Glass in 2020.

Earlier this year, Shyamalan's adaptation of Paul Tremblay's Knock At The Cabin earned some of the best critical appraisals of his career (I can't say I was the biggest fan, as expressed in my CinemaBlend review). It completed its run at the domestic box office making $35.4 million (presently it's the twenty-first biggest release of 2023), and it has made $54.7 million worldwide. Those who missed it in theaters will find that there are now many ways to watch it, as it is available via digital rental and purchase and with a Peacock subscription.

We'll keep you up to date as we learn more about Trap, which will be coming out in a little more than a year from now on August 2, 2024. The director has a long history of working with talented actors, so casting updates should only serve to pique our interest in the project (perhaps it will be the movie that leads to him reteaming with Glass star Sarah Paulson?) Ultimately we hope that it will wind up being a title that we reflect on as one of M. Night Shyamalan's best movies.

For more info about all of the films presently scheduled for release next year, check out our 2024 Movie Release Calendar.