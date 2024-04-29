Khloé Kardashian Confirms We’re Going To Have Another Summer Of The Black Bikini, And Kylie Approves

Last summer we saw some amazing looks from celebrities who hit the beach, with everyone from Halle Berry to Sydney Sweeney showing some sun-kissed skin in black swimwear. Well I’ve got good news for those of you who got all hot and bothered by Irina Shayk’s two-piece or riled up over Sofia Vergara’s cheeky number , because it looks like black bikini summer is the trend so nice we’ll do it twice. Khloé Kardashian gave us a preview of what’s likely to come this year, looking casually splendid in a social media post that sister Kylie Jenner gave her approval to.

Khloé Kardashian seems to be all about the tropical vibes lately, as she shared pics of the gorgeous views from Turks and Caicos on a recent family vacay. She posted another lovely look to Instagram that seems to confirm that 2024 is set to be Year of the Black Bikini: Part 2!

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) A photo posted by on

No big deal, just Khloé Kardashian looking absolutely fire in that black bikini and matching sarong as she handles whatever business happens to be on her phone. It looks like The Kardashians star was celebrating a boat day on crystal clear waters, and if the summer months are going to offer more posts like this, they can’t come soon enough!

Kylie Jenner would seem to agree, as she left her quick stamp of approval on her older sister’s photo, simply calling Khloé:

cutie

Khloé Kardashian may have secured the trend for another summer, but she’s not the first of the Kardashian-Jenner family to don the dark swimwear this year. Kim Kardashian, aka “cake boss” may have caused whiplash in some of her followers when they scrolled past her teeny-tiny black bikini. Kylie Jenner was back in black herself in a promotion earlier this year for her new line of vodka spritzers.

These fashionistas know a good trend when they see one, and while it’s nice to see a floral print or shiny gold number every once in a while, you just can truly never go wrong with black swimwear. Katy Perry even tested the limits of that theory, managing to make a black bikini look cool on the red carpet , as she topped it with a sheer netted dress and finished the look with knee-high boots.

Miley Cyrus showed she was ready for black bikini summer as well, posting pics of herself in the look way back in February. Sydney Sweeney proved that she’s also ready to keep the drive alive, as she shared photos just hanging around in Hawaii .

