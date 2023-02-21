Forget Pants-Free, Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Just Wore Pants And Nothing Else In New Cover Photo

There are a few fashion trends currently going around Hollywood, and being adopted by a number of celebrities. Some A-listers are wearing see-through looks thanks to a trend that began with Florence Pugh, while others are going more casual with the pants-free lifestyle . Now we’ve got a new variation on the latter trend that’s sure to go viral. Forget pants-free, Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose just wore pants and nothing else in a new cover photo. Talk about turning a trend on its head.

Johnny Depp has made countless headlines over the years, thanks to his long legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. But he’s not the only celebrity in the family, as his daughter Lily-Rose Depp is an accomplished model and actress. She recently appeared on the cover of I-D Magazine , going topless and letting her pants do the talking. Check it out below, courtesy of Depp’s Instagram account.

Talk about a bold look. Lily-Rose Depp might have to fight off nepo baby comments here and there, but you can’t deny that she knows how to work a camera. It’s likely for that reason that she continued to work as both a model and actress. After all, she doesn’t need anything but pants to make a work look.

Lily-Rose Depp shared the above image on her personal Instagram account, which has 7 million followers at the time of writing this story. In addition to the cover image featuring nothing but pants, you can scroll through for more bold looks that came from her I-D Magazine shoot. That includes a see-through dress, following Florence Pugh’s call to #FreeTheNipple . Indeed, Depp is baring it all in most of these images, and is clearly comfortable in her body.

As previously mentioned, Lily-Rose Depp has also been taking after her famous father Johnny and flexing her acting muscles of late. She appeared in projects like Voyagers and The King. She’s also got an upcoming role in Robert Eggers’ adaptation Nosferatu. Although she has gotten some flak due to her father’s status and the ongoing conversations about nepo babies in Hollywood.