Jason Momoa And Adria Arjona Are Couples Goals As He Adorably Matches His Scrunchie To Her Dress

As we head into the next phase of the 2025 movie schedule , outfit coordination is everything. After all, we’re heading into prom season, and Hollywood couples like Jason Momoa and girlfriend Adria Arjona are going to held up as style icons when it comes to picking what to wear.

Well if their get-up from an event celebrating A Minecraft Movie’s debut is any indication, their look is probably one of the best examples of how to compliment your date's look during such an occasion. I’m honestly impressed by merely noting Jason Momoa’s deep purple velvet jacket, which was worn during the London premiere of Minecraft’s long awaited adaptation. But another look at the Aquaman vet and his Andor starring partner showed a rather adorable detail I think young people with long hair should keep in mind.

Shown in the adorable photo of Adria Arjona laughing at something the A Minecraft Movie cast member had said, looking at Mr. Momoa’s hair boasts a scrunchie that looks like it could have been made from the same material as Arjona’s dress.

Now, obviously this sort of tip isn’t going to work universally, as not everyone has locks so long they could support a hair accessory, even in the presence of a braid. However, if you’re wondering how you can take this fashion “Do” and translate it into your own future formal wear, it’s not that hard. If anything, it might be a great source of excitement for older audience who aren't a kid getting hyped about A Minecraft Movie.

Cummerbunds, vests and ties are usually the way you’d see this sort of “couples goals” image reflected during prom season, as those are easily coordinated with the shade of your date's outfit. Though if you’re not using any of those implements, you can do what Jason Momoa did and go with a jacket that works in a different shade of the same color.

Even a similarly-colored shirt would do because it'd have the same effect as you see above. The more I continue to compare Adria Arjona’s lilac-colored dress to the scrunchie that carries its hue, the move only continues to compliment this member of Game of Thrones royalty’s stylish blazer beautifully.

While there are many reasons Mr. Momoa’s thankful for his late career fame , I'd like to think one of them is that by the time he’s landed gigs like A Minecraft Movie is that he’s had plenty of time to learn the ropes of dressing for a carpet. Which should lead to more big ticket invites for himself and Adria Arjona, opening even more opportunities for this adorable pair to wow the crowd. (Especially when the Andor Season 2 premiere is so close on the 2025 TV schedule.)

So whether you’re going to see A Minecraft Movie in theaters this weekend, or if you are heading out to prom, take a page from Jason Momoa’s book. Dress for the occasion and don’t be afraid to coordinate with whomever you have along for the ride with you. Who knows, you might start a conversation of your own depending on how you show up.