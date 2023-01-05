Jason Momoa’s Epic Year In Fashion Included Red Carpet Pajamas And Cheeky Hawaiian Malos

In my humble opinion, Jason Momoa has one of the most unique and amazing senses of style. No matter what, you can always expect to see him in unique colors, fun patterns and sometimes almost no clothes at all. Throughout the past year, as Momoa promoted various projects on the 2022 movie schedule , he rocked some super memorable fits, and we’re here to highlight a few of them for you.

That Time Jason Momoa Wore PJs To A Premiere

Let’s start with the casual, yet fashionable moment Momoa had during the premiere of his movie Slumberland (which can be watched with a Netflix subscription ). The actor is known for his fun and fancy-free actions and outfits, and this was on full display during the press tour for this dreamlike Netflix movie. Not only did he post about watching the fantasy film with his pet pig , he also rocked these incredible purple and pink PJs to the premiere, as you can see in the image at the top of the story.

(Image credit: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images)

Jason Momoa Shows Off His Cheeky Hawaiian Malo On Jimmy Kimmel Live

While the pajamas were a truly iconic moment during the Slumberland promotional cycle, I think the most memorable moment was 100% when Momoa showed off his cheeky Hawaiian Malo on Jimmy Kimmel Live .

The actor then explained that he rocks a Malo frequently. He wears it on the set of Chief of War as well as in his personal life. Momoa not only showed off his cheeks and the Hawaiian clothing on national television, he has also rocked it over on his Instagram with his friends .

(Image credit: ABC via Getty Images)

Jason Momoa Rocks A Classy Black Suit At The Academy Awards

Not only does Momoa rock casual wear and little to no clothes, he also knows how to absolutely kill a classy look. For example, at the 2022 Academy Awards, the actor wore an impeccably tailored all-black tuxedo. While there to support Dune, which took home multiple Oscars that night, and present, the actor complimented his sleek suit with statement rings, black glasses, a chain on his vest, and a blue and yellow pocket square, which was a way to show his support for Ukraine, according to People .

It’s also worth noting that instead of wearing his hair down, like he typically does, it was pulled back in a braid with a cute pink scrunchie, continuing his prink streak.

Jason Momoa Shows Off His Clothing Collaboration In All Pink

I don’t know about you, but I think Jason Momoa’s signature color is pink. Not only has he had classic responses to people who don’t love the color , but he also consistently rocks it on carpets and in his daily life.

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

This post is promoting Momoa’s collaboration with So iLL called On The Rome . The line includes pieces in pink and black, and it features the triangular pattern that is also tattooed on Momoa’s arm. I personally love this monochrome pink look, and it really shows not only the Game of Thrones alum’s fashion sense but also his entrepreneurial efforts.

(Image credit: Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Jason Momoa Takes His Kids To See The Batman In A Purple Suit And Plaid Vest

While out supporting his kid’s half-sister Zoë Kravitz, Momoa appeared at the premiere of The Batman with his kiddos. He obviously rocked some amazing colors, by way of a purple suede suit with a plaid vest. The actor walked the carpet with his teenagers Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with his ex-wife and Kravitz’s mom Lisa Bonet. He also posted his own photos in the suit, mentioning how proud he was of his step-daughter’s role in The Batman, and how much he loved his fit.

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

As you have seen, Jason Momoa is a fashion icon. I’m sure as we roll into 2023, we’ll see even more colorful and daring looks from the actor, especially since he has two massive releases on the way with Fast X and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom both on the 2023 movie schedule.