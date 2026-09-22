Emma Watson Came Out Of The Woodwork For Lucasfilm Museum Opening, And Her LBD Was On Point

Where has Emma Watson been? When last we checked up on the well-dressed former Harry Potter star she was busy crushing ice in $1400 dollar Prada shoes . That was part of her promotion for her new gin line Renais gin. She’s also kept busy with philanthropy as a UN Women’s Goodwill Ambassador and more. What she hasn’t really been doing is acting, but that doesn’t mean she can’t bust out a little black dress for a red carpet occasionally.

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And what a little black dress it was. This month marked the opening for the Lucasfilm Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, California. A slew of celebrities were on hand for the event. Watson’s never actually been in a Star Wars movie, but she did score an invite and her makeup artist showed off her darling minidress.

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The velvet dress is giving hints fall is on the way, but the dress is extra special for one other reason: it was bespoke, and those flowers that are attached to it are real. It’s giving vintage vibes, fall vibes, and maybe a little bit of Midsommar all at once. Florist Anthony Maslo provided the flowers and the velvet was sourced in Los Angeles, per Vogue . Watson also said the dress was supposed to be “an homage to mother nature.”

She also hobknobbed with some other big names at the opening, including being seen with Janelle Monae and pictured here with Olympian Lindsey Vonn, Bryce Dallas Howard and Ron Howard.

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The actress is frequently doing something slightly off-kilter, but still beautiful when it comes to fashion. I still think about the floating dress Watson wore a couple of years back that was pale blue and seemed to just drape on her in the most unconventional way. Even her casual looks feel effortless in a way that I don’t think I could ever pull off. It’s too bad we don’t get to see big celebrity fashion moments for her on red carpets more often.

She’s a bit out of the acting game, however. The actress has been candid about stepping away in the years after Potter , and while we did see her in a few notable projects like Beauty and the Beast and Little Women, the latter was her last big screen venture in 2019. She has no upcoming projects, and she and the other Potter originals weren’t even told about the new series though proper channels.

So, the opening of the Lucasfilm Museum was a bit of a treat for the fans who grew up with her and watched her on the big screen for years. Perhaps one day, she’ll step back into the world of Hollywood, and maybe even a Star Wars movie will call to her. A girl can dream…