Why DC Fans Think Margot Robbie Might Return As Harley Quinn After All

The DCEU famously ended with Aquaman 2, and DC co-CEO James Gunn has been methodically building a new shared universe. That includes both big screen adventures, and TV shows that are airing on HBO (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription). Now the latest episode of Lanterns has some fans thinking that Margot Robbie might end up returning as Harley Quinn after all.

Folks who spent years watching the DC movies in order were bummed when Gunn announced just a handful of actors who would be carried from the DCEU to the newly formed DCU. While Peacemaker retconned the previous shared universe, Aaron Pierre's John Stewart made a reference to The Suicide Squad in the latest Lanterns. Specifically by saying:

Our response to intergalactic threats or whatever giant starfish comes sliding out of the ocean next is firepower.

This is obviously a reference to Starro, the Kaiju who emerged and attacked Corto Maltese in The Suicide Squad. And if that event is still cannon, then the surviving members of that ill-fated team might also be alive in-universe. I'm looking at you, Ms. Quinn.

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James Gunn famously directed The Suicide Squad, and got to work with Robbie's Harley Quinn personally. That was the Oscar-nominated actress' third time playing the beloved DC villain, following Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey. Fans were surprised when Robbie wasn't returning for the DCU, but maybe there's hope after all.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

When Gunn first started working on the first slate of DCU projects titled Gods and Monsters, he originally named just three actors who would be carried over from the DCEU. Namely Viola Davis' Amanda Waller, Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle (who is appearing in Man of Tomorrow) and John Cena's Peacemaker. But Season 2 of the latter's show confirmed that the rest of his supporting cast was also reprising their roles, so maybe the door is still open for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn to get in the fun in upcoming DC movies.

Harley Quinn is a beloved member of Batman's rogue gallery, debuting in the '90s animated series before becoming a fan favorite in comics, video games, and more. The pressure was on for Margot Robbie to deliver on the big screen, and fans immediately responded to her take on the character (and dressed up as her for Halloween). Harley took center stage for Birds of Prey, before once again becoming a scene-stealing ensemble member for The Suicide Squad.

Only time will tell if Robbie actually returns as Harley, but after the most recent episode of Lanterns it feels way more possible. New episodes of that series air Sundays on HBO as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Fingers crossed that Clown Princess of Crime gets to join the DCU sooner rather than later.