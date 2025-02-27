The Funny Story Behind How A Life-Sized Kristen Stewart Replica Got Some Twilight Stars In ‘Trouble’ On Set

I was a pretty big Twihard, even if it makes me cringe to think about my vampire phase, and I can admit that these movies and books were quite a whirlwind of a phenomenon. I remember Team Jacob and Team Edward was the make-or-break controversy at the lunch table in ’09. So, it’s always nice when we get to check back in with the Twilight cast and learn more about what happened behind the scenes. Recently, Vampire dad Peter Facinelli and clairvoyant queen Ashley Greene shared some shenanigans that involved a Kristen Stewart replica that got them in trouble, and this story is honestly hilarious.

At a panel during MegaCon Orlando (via People), Twilight alumni Ashley Greene and Peter Facinelli, known for their roles as Alice and Carlisle Cullen, were telling stories with their fellow co-stars about some of the shenanigans that took place on set. Among the stories told, Greene shared that one of her favorite memories was when the producers tried to take away phones, saying:

It makes me laugh when they tried to take away our phones — like that was gonna happen. I think that was the ... the second one? Third one?

This was in reference to the filming of New Moon, the second installment of the movie franchise. So it only took two movies for someone to get phones banned. Luckily, Facinelli fessed up, explaining the wild situation that led to this happening.

Shortly after Greene mentioned the phone ban, she and Facinelli talked about the life-sized replica of Kirsten Stewart.

It was life-sized. We were walking backstage and they were shooting on stage and we had to wait till their scene was over. And all of a sudden, I bumped into this table and there's a life-sized Kirsten Stewart laying on the table. They made a doll for when she breaks her neck ... do they call it a doll? A cadaver? You know, like a mannequin, but it looked exactly like her.

After they found that replica, they decided they had to take selfies with it, as the actor explained:

So then we were laughing and we were taking selfies and picking her nose, licking her ears — we were gonna show it to her later and then security saw us. … So we got in trouble.

Not to point fingers, but it seems like Facinelli and Greene’s shenanigans could have led to the phone ban. The proof is in the pudding, but that’s just my opinion based on this hilarious anecdote.

However, the hijinks don't stop here. Facinelli also recalled a funny interaction between him and Robert Pattinson during their neck biting scene from the first movie. So, while the films might be dramatic and action-packed, it sounds like making them was a blast.

Twilight has been coming back onto people’s radar recently, especially since the Midnight Sun adaptation was announced. And while I myself am not still a die-hard Twihard, I can admit that this is really big. Also, many fans are still reeling from the big ending twist we were left with and comparing the movies to the books. Plus, there's even Twilight Legos now, so it's clear that there's very much an apitite for these movies, the cast and funny stories like this.

If you want to take a trip down memory lane or binge in wait for Midnight Sun, the Twilight movies are streamable on Peacock. Whether you like it or not, Twilight meant a lot to a lot of people, and it’s good to see the cast come together every so often and share what life was like for them when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Now, I do kind of want to see those photos with the Stewart mannequin...If it got phones banned, it has to be good.