Funny Story Movie: What We Know About The Adaptation Of The Emily Henry Book

That's right, another Emily Henry book is being adapted – Funny Story.

For all the upcoming book-to-screen adaptations, there are plenty that I could point out that would get fans excited. We could talk about the long-awaited A Court of Thorns and Roses TV show or the fact that F ourth Wing seems to be getting the TV treatment, or even the upcoming (and highly anticipated) adaptation of It Ends With Us.

But truthfully, out of all the authors being adapted right now, Emily Henry is at the top of the list. Known for her cute rom-coms with just enough spice to hold you over until the next book, Henry's novels have gained popularity over the last several years and have started to receive adaptation deal after adaptation deal. Now, Funny Story is on that list.

But when can we expect to see this new movie? And who exactly is going to be making it? Here is what we know so far about it.

At the time this writing in July 2024, there is no set release date for Funny Story, which isn't that much of a surprise. The film was announced this same month, so it would be pretty shocking if there was already a release date with no cast even announced yet.

This means that it will not be on the 2024 movie schedule – and quite honestly, I wouldn't be surprised if it wasn't on the 2025 movie schedule either. Movies like these tend to move along a little slower at first to find that perfect chemistry between stars and properly tell the story, but I'm sure that we'll eventually get more news on when we can expect it.

Even if it doesn't come out in 2025, I see it as a blessing in disguise. There are so many films scheduled for release next year, from the continuation of Marvel's Phase 5 to new live-action Disney films. It might be hard for a rom-com to stand out in theaters – but only time will tell.

Funny Story Will Be An Adaptation Of The Book Of The Same Name

While we know literally nothing about who is going to star in it – as no one has been cast yet and a director isn't even set – we do know that Funny Story is going to be an adaptation of the novel itself. For those who don't know the premise, you'll get it right here.

Funny Story follows two individuals who are both suffering from the same thing—their exes falling for each other. Now, they end up stranded in the same town and become roommates. The two of them decide to come up with a plan to get back at their exes, but of course, things don't really go as planned, and romantic-comedy hijinks begin.

I mean, as someone who loves to read stories like this, it really is the perfect novel for those who love the best romantic-comedy movies out there. It has all the tropes that you can imagine, and you'll probably love the main characters, Daphne and Miles, throughout each chapter.

Funny Story Is Written By Emily Henry, A Well-Known Rom-Com Writer

As mentioned above, Funny Story is a novel written by Emily Henry, an author who is known for her romance books that have plenty of comedy infused into them, as well – and characters that will sweep you off your feet. The book itself was a bestseller, and sports an impressive 4.3 stars on Goodreads – if you know, you know.

But, if you don’t know, people can be cruel on that platform, so that's actually really good.

Henry has shared her excitement for the adaptation, as she's done for many of her other novels. On Instagram , she posted about the news – while also celebrating the fact that word came out the same day as Shrek 5 getting announced, so that's always fun:

Henry is the author of several other popular romance novels, including Beach Read, Book Lovers, People We Meet On Vacation, Happy Place, and more, and they usually have a similar vibe, so if you end up liking Funny Story, I think you'll end up loving all her other novels, too.

Lyrical Media And Ryder Picture Company Will Make The Film

From the initial announcement of the Funny Story adaptation, we also know that Lyrical Media and Ryder Picture Company will be making the film. The two companies have worked together on multiple films, including Onslaught, The Death of Robin Hood (both to be distributed by A24), and Bruiser.

At least we know the production company, but we're not sure who will write this adaptation or whether it will be in theaters or go directly to streaming. Honestly, there are plenty of rom-coms that go to streaming and do very well, and people end up loving them almost more than the ones in theaters, but I think I'd like to see Funny Story get the film adaptation I know it deserves.

Funny Story Isn't The Only Emily Henry Adaptation In The Works

(Image credit: Random Penguin House)

Like I said in the beginning, what we know about Funny Story is very limited, but the one thing we do know is that it's one of four Henry adaptations right now.

You read that correctly – four of Henry's novels are in the ongoing process of being adapted. There's Henry's Beach Read, which was announced earlier this year, as well as Book Lovers and People We Meet On Vacation. And now, we can include Funny Story amongst those.

It's kind of crazy to imagine that this is actually Henry's latest novel. It only came out in April 2024, and it's already getting a movie adaptation when other works from the author could also be adapted and have been around for much longer. The book has been a success, so I suppose it makes sense.

What are you looking forward to when it comes to Funny Story? I'm going to hope that I get way more information as time goes on, because now I'm chomping at the bit for updates—time to fall in love with fictional men again.