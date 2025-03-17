Gal Gadot Took Her Evil Queen Shenanigans To Disneyland After Snow White’s Premiere, And I’m Loving These Pics With Other Disney Villains

Gal Gadot is fully embracing her role as the Evil Queen in Disney’s live-action remake Snow White , and honestly, I’m here for it. The Wonder Woman actress made a surprise visit to Disneyland, where she took some genuinely iconic photos alongside some of the House of Mouse’s most legendary villains, and I love these pics.

The DisneyStudios official Instagram account shared the images, and it’s safe to say she fits right in with the likes of Maleficent, Jafar, the Evil Queen, and more. Ahead of the upcoming Disney movie ’s release, Gadot stopped by the Happiest Place on Earth and had some fun embracing her sinister side. Disneyland’s official Instagram account shared the moment with fans, and you have to see it.

A post shared by Walt Disney Studios (@disneystudios) A photo posted by on

Seriously, this might be one of the best promo tours ever. Seeing the Fast & Furious vet in a deep red dress, posing alongside some of the most infamous Disney villains, is the crossover I didn’t know I needed. And can we talk about how Maleficent is serving major unimpressed energy in that group selfie? Iconic.

But that wasn’t all. In another adorable moment, the Death on the Nile actress took time to pose with a group of young fans dressed as her Snow White character. The Evil Queen has never looked more delighted, surrounded by mini versions of herself in full royal regalia. Moments like these remind me how Disney magic works at every age—even if you’re technically supposed to be the villain.

No Disneyland visit is complete without meeting the stars of the park, and the former Justice League actress also snapped a pic with Mickey and Minnie Mouse. The two showed off their brand-new looks for Disneyland's 70th Anniversary Celebration, which kicks off on May 16, 2025. The Red Notice star seemed super excited to be part of the fun, and honestly, seeing the Evil Queen smiling next to Mickey and Minnie is such a fun contrast!

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months

Save 72% - The most exciting deal of last year is back for 2025 – and it's come about 9 months early. The best-selling Disney Plus bundle deal we saw over Black Friday returns this March, costing just $2.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu plan. Usually costing $10.99 a month, that's a hefty 72% saving. While new and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate for quite as long, you'll still get the sub-$3 bundle for the first four months of your subscription (over Black Friday, the reduced Disney Plus price ran for a whole year). Expires March 30

Gadot's portrayal of the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action Disney remake has been a major talking point leading up to the film's release, while the flick’s box office prospects are a big question right now, many fans are eager to see how she brings the classic character to life. Based on these Disneyland photos alone, it’s clear she’s having an absolute blast with the role. And let’s be real—if the Evil Queen had a modern-day lair, Disneyland would definitely be at the top of the list.

Gadot's take on the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action Disney remake has been a hot topic as the film gets closer to release. While we’re all wondering about the flick’s box office prospects , fans can't wait to see how she brings this classic character to life. From those Disneyland photos, it's obvious she’s having a great time with the role.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors