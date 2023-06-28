Gal Gadot Shares Sweet Message After Earning Historic Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Gal Gadot ’s future as Wonder Woman may be unclear right now, but no matter what, the actress is most definitely a star, and she’ll soon get an honor that is fit for one. It was announced on Monday that the actress is among the latest names set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Gadot took to social media to react to the “unbelievable” milestone.

The actress went on Instagram to share a video message in response to the Hollywood Walk of Fame ’s announcement for its “Class of 2024.” Check it out:

As Gal Gadot shared with her over 100 million followers, she learned of the big news via her husband who was called to be congratulated about the honor. Once she checked with her publicist, she learned that it’s official: her name is set to be on a star in Hollywood, California! Gadot shared how “grateful, thankful and humbled” she is to receive a Hollywood star, but what’s even more impressive is she’ll actually be the first female Israeli artist to have one.

Gadot also shared in the video that the announcement “brings so much more fuel” for her to continue working as an actress in the industry and doing what she loves. The Wonder Woman lead was chosen for the category of motion pictures alongside the late Chadwick Boseman, Marvel president Kevin Feige, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Meledandri, Chris Pine and Christina Ricci, along with recent Best Actress Oscar winner, Michelle Yeoh.

Gal Gadot is among notable women who’ve led blockbuster movies over the years, with 2017’s Wonder Woman, which made $821 million worldwide at the box office when it hit theaters. The actress also is the star of Netflix’s biggest original movie debut ever, Red Notice, alongside Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson. She’s set to lead one of Netflix’s new releases as well with Heart of Stone, hitting the streaming service later this summer. You can check out the Heart of Stone trailer below:

Heart of Stone will have Gadot starring as an international intelligence agent who embarks on a mission to protect a mysterious object called “The Heart.” Also starring in the movie with her is Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo and Alia Bhatt. Gadot also made a surprise cameo in Fast X and the second Shazam! movie earlier this year.