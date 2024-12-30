Gal Gadot Shares ‘Terrifying’ Story About Having Emergency Surgery During Her Pregnancy, And I Think She Might Actually Be Wonder Woman

As the 2024 movie schedule winds down and the 2025 movie schedule begins in earnest, many of us are reflecting on the closing year and feeling grateful for making it through another chapter. However, few may have as much to be thankful for as veteran Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. The former military servicemember turned actress recently opened up about a “terrifying” emergency surgery she underwent during her pregnancy, and, honestly, it’s hard not to think she might actually be the real Princess of Themyscira.

In a heartfelt and unflinchingly honest X (formerly Twitter) post , the live-action Snow White cast member opened up about a harrowing experience she endured earlier this year while pregnant with her daughter. The actress revealed that in February, which was her eighth month of pregnancy, she began suffering from headaches that left her bedridden for weeks. Concerned, Gadot underwent a series of tests, the actress shared:

I was diagonosed with a massive blood clot in my brain. For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth.

The discovery was understandably devastating, and things escalated rapidly. Within hours, the Fast and the Furious breakout star was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she underwent emergency surgery to save her life and safeguard her unborn child. Reflecting on the emotional weight of the ordeal, the Death on the Nile actress shared how the fragility of life became painfully clear to her and her loved ones:

It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live.

Amid the fear and uncertainty, Gadot’s determination to hold on for her baby became her guiding light. When her daughter was born, the family chose a name steeped in significance and hope. In her heartfelt post, she wrote:

My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear. Her name, meaning "my light," wasn't chosen by change. Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel.

Thankfully for fans and her family, Gadot is fully healed and grateful today. However, she admits the experience has profoundly changed her. She shared that it taught her the importance of listening to her body and paying attention to even the subtlest signals it sends. The Justice League alum hopes that sharing her story will encourage others to prioritize their health and trust their instincts when something feels wrong.

The actress encouraged anyone facing similar challenges, highlighting that while giving birth is a profound testament to human resilience, it also serves as a powerful reminder to care for ourselves with the same devotion we offer to others. Honestly, that’s a message worthy of an Amazonian Warrior.

At 39, Gal Gadot shows no signs of slowing down, with an impressive slate of projects on the horizon. One of her most anticipated roles is in one of Disney’s upcoming live-action remakes . Though the Date Night performer is anything but “wicked” in real life, she’s stepping far outside her comfort zone to take on the role of the Evil Queen in the “mostly” live-action upcoming Snow White , which opens in theaters on March 21, 2025.

