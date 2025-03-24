George Clooney Summed Up The Current State Of His Career, And There’s One Comment He Made That I Hope He Doesn’t Stick With

With a long-standing and illustrious Hollywood career, George Clooney can do anything he wants at this point. The actor and filmmaker revealed, after reflecting on all that he’s done, that there’s one genre he’ll stray from, and it’s romance. As a fan of all the titles on his resume, including the softer stuff, I hope he doesn’t stick with the statement, he’s delivered in the genre time and again, and that’s not even mentioning Clooney's Valentine's plans response which also speaks to his charm.

The Wolfs alum was a guest on 60 Minutes to talk about his Broadway debut in Goodnight and Good Luck. During the interview , the pair talked about where the vet stands in his career and what he’s interested in, but more, what he isn’t getting back into. Clooney shared he’s no longer pursuing romantic leaning films, stating it’s a younger men's field.

Look, I'm 63 years old. I'm not trying to compete with 25-year-old leading men. That's not my job. I'm not doing romantic films anymore.

If he’s feeling that way, it’s a real bummer. While the Batman & Robin actor has a speckling of rom or rom-com titles, his charm always delivers. Even in the Ocean’s 8 franchise, you can feel the charisma radiating off him while swindling Julia Roberts’ character into the next shenanigan ( another Ocean's movie may be in the works though). His newest title, Jay Kelly, which will premiere sometime on the 2025 Netflix movie & TV schedule seems like it may have a dash of romance, but not too much of the storyline has been revealed. (Make sure to have an active Netflix account to watch it when it does release, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern and Greta Gerwig are a few other major names involved.)

Don’t get me wrong, it’s exciting to see him branch out into new parts of performing. This includes his commitment to swapping his signature silver hair for a brunette-do and his Broadway run, which starts April 8 and goes until June 8. But, that doesn’t change the fact that most of his fans would be thrilled to watch him in a more emotionally centered role with some sort of love interest. The world followed his own pursuit of falling in love, so I wonder why he thinks those same people wouldn’t head to the theater to see some version of that?

Even still, we can’t complain because George Clooney’s best movies are top-tier. The fans will follow his career regardless of where he goes. Hopefully, he’ll come to his senses and realize that, along with that any genre is still more than fair game for him to explore.