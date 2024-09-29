See George Clooney And Brad Pitt Take A Funny Shot At Their Ocean's 11 Co-Stars As They Talk Filming Wolfs Together

George Clooney and Brad Pitt have always been an absolute blast to watch on screen. Their chemistry is fantastic, and their quippy senses of humor work great together. This was previously showcased in the Ocean’s movies, where the two played the leaders of a team planning a heist. Now, this chemistry is at the center of Jon Watts’ Wolfs, an action comedy where the two play competing crime fixers. With that, the Oscar winners recently joked about their Ocean’s co-stars not being present for this new movie.

The two actors are famous for being jokesters and poking fun at each other, as well as their other famous friends, and this has continued throughout the press tour for their new Apple TV+ film. While they mostly have been taking digs at each other, they recently joked that the new movie is better without the Ocean's Eleven ensemble, which contained many of their other Hollywood friends like Matt Damon, Casey Affleck and Don Cheadle. You can see the hilarious remarks they shared with THR below:

Brad Pitt jokes that it was easier for him to focus on #Wolfs without distraction from the #OceansEleven actors who were there last time he worked with George Clooney pic.twitter.com/3tiwt9bLleSeptember 19, 2024

This sarcastic, teasing sense of humor is almost synonymous with the duo by now. Both of them have been playing pranks on each other for decades and do so in A+ ways. George Clooney once sent letters to Tom Cruise about Interview with the Vampire 2, making them appear to be from Brad Pitt. The Michael Clayton star also pranked Matt Damon by pretending to be him and writing an angry letter to Amy Poehler and Tina Fey over a Golden Globes joke. Of course, they're all good friends, which makes the public jokes just a labor of love.

Much of this joking started on the set of the first film in the modern Ocean's franchise. So Clooney and Pitt are definitely being facetious when they say the new movie is better without their former co-stars. The ensemble had an absolute blast on those sets. It was during the third Ocean’s movie that Pitt and Clooney campaigned for Damon to be Sexiest Man Alive, which actually worked.

More on Wolfs (Image credit: Apple TV+) Apple TV+’s Wolfs Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Dramedy Of Cleaners Is An Effortless Joyride

Rumor has it that George Clooney is working on getting the band back together for Ocean's Fourteen . So it would seem the Clooney/Pitt duo didn’t want to be without the rest of their friends for very long.

Despite being without their all-star Ocean’s Eleven cast in Jon Watts' latest film, the famous duo are still able to carry a film with their camaraderie alone. Wolfs is getting pretty positive reviews from critics, with many saying the leading men's dual on-screen presence is one of the highlights of the movie. A sequel is reportedly in the works now as well. However, no matter how much George Clooney and Brad Pitt joke about their friends, it's fun seeing them on screen with them, so I’m hoping this reported Ocean’s Fourteen plan comes to fruition ASAP.

You can see George Clooney and Brad Pitt together in Wolfs, which is streaming now for Apple TV+ subscription holders. You can also revisit their initial chemistry in Ocean’s Eleven, which is available to rent on Amazon . For more information on other exciting titles heading to streaming and cinemas this year, make sure to consult our 2024 movie release schedule .