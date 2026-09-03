George Clooney Shares Sweet (And Funny) Comment About His And Amal Clooney's Wedding

While George Clooney is considered one of Hollywood’s finest, he and his wife Amal Clooney don’t live a Hollywood lifestyle. Instead, the couple remains rather private and primarily resides in the south of France. The pair made a high-profile return to the spotlight on Wednesday when they made a grand entrance at the Venice Film Festival. While there, the Ocean’s Eleven star made new comments on his own wedding that was held in the Floating City almost 12 years ago.

The Clooneys are at the prestigious film festival because the actor, who turned 65 in May, is being honored with a lifetime achievement award called the Golden Lion. After landing in the Italian city, the actor/producer was asked about his “favorite memory” in Venice, and he said this:

I was married here. And so, I would say that my greatest moment here was obviously my wedding, because I would get in a lot of trouble if I don't say that. No, we had such a beautiful time here. And this is a -- it's not just a romantic city, it's a hopeful city.

Ah yes, George Clooney’s specific brand of charismatic sarcasm was definitely at that press conference (via People). He joked that he’d had to call his wedding day the best day in Venice, Italy, he’s ever had or he’d be in “a lot of trouble,” but I’m willing to bet he was being sincere.

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George and Amal seem to be having a blissful marriage since they tied the knot there in 2014. The actor has even said before that he thinks he married up, and “everyone” says the same thing about their pairing.

George and Amal met in 2013 through a mutual friend. The Academy Award winner proposed to the human rights lawyer just six months later. They were wed on September 27, 2014, and celebrated with a four-day multi-party wedding spectacular with high-profile guests like Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Anna Wintour and Brad Pitt.

Here’s the couple during their civil ceremony at the Canal Grande back then:

(Image credit: Robino Salvatore/GC Images)

The couple has since welcomed two children together, Alexander and Ella, twins who were born in June 2017. Amal Clooney has been open before about how her husband stepped up when they became parents, too. George Clooney has been stepping back a bit more from his career to help raise their kids as well.

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The Golden Lion has previously been awarded to legends like Orson Welles, Charlie Chaplin, Steven Spielberg, Al Pacino, Clint Eastwood, Tim Burton, Jane Fonda and Julie Andrews. As George Clooney looks back at fond memories in Venice, Italy, I imagine the one he's about to make at this year’s Venice Film Festival will stick with him (but not top his wedding).