Ghostbusters: Afterlife Star Explains The ‘Disgusting’ Ectoplasm He Had To Eat – And It Didn’t Even Make The Movie

Acting is stereotypically considered one of the more glamourous jobs that a person can have... but that really depends on the job. Putting the Jackass guys in a category of their own, the making of a sci-fi flick, a horror movie, or a blue comedy can see things on set can get downright gross at times. This was something that young star Logan Kim had to learn the hard way in the making of Ghostbusters: Afterlife – and to make matters worse, one of the grossest things he did during production didn't even make it into the finished film.

The young actor, who plays the talkative Podcast in the legacy sequel, participated in an Entertainment Weekly roundtable in promotion of the movie with a bunch of his co-stars and director Jason Reitman – and it was during the conversation that Reitman asked the group about the worst things they ever had to eat on screen. After Finn Wolfhard revealed that he used to have a big thing against drinking milk, Logan Kim mentioned that he was grossed out having to eat fake ectoplasm for a scene in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. He explained,

I know what I ate? It was that cornstarch thing that we had on set. Can I talk about that?… I ate ectoplasm. That was an experience. Now, although it was disgusting, no taste, all ugh slimy in my mouth, I still had a very good time enjoying it [on set] with my little pudding.

"Ectoplasm," as fans will remember, is the slime that ghosts leave as a physical trail, and anyone who has ever seen a Ghostbusters movie will recall that it looks far from appetizing. For Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the crew apparently had to make the stuff safe to eat for a scene with Logan Kim, but evidently they didn't go the extra mile and try and make it taste good for the actor. Instead, it sounds like it doesn't have any taste, and instead just a nasty texture.

If you don't remember a scene in Ghostbusters: Afterlife where Logan Kim's Podcast eats ectoplasm, you're no going crazy. With sympathy in his voice, Jason Reitman responded to the actor's comment with a semi-apology saying that the moment was edited out of the theatrical cut of the film. Said Reitman,

I know, it was cut out of the film too. That’s the real crime. [We might see] deleted scenes.

Having just started its run in theaters in the middle of last month, Ghostbusters: Afterlife isn't quite ready for the home video market, and bonus features have not yet been confirmed – but we should learn more about the physical media release at least somewhat soon. The movie is set to be released on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 1, and there will presumably be an official announcement between now and then regarding the special extras that are included in the set.

For now, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is still playing in over 1,700 locations around the country