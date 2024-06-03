Gigi Hadid And Kaia Gerber Just Wore A New Bottoms Trend That's Almost As Controversial As The Pants-Free Look

It takes some time for a style to go from a fashion choice to a fashion trend. Katie Holmes knows this well, as she nearly broke the Internet by wearing a dress over a pair of jeans a couple of years ago in a nod back to Y2K fashion trends . But that was a couple of years ago, and in the time since wearing a skirt or dress over pants has happened periodically, but it hasn’t full-on revved up until more recently.

It’s a style that’s nearly as controversial as the pants-free movement, though it (generally) requires way more articles of clothing, and recently Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber were both seen trying out the layered style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid did it in a more traditional route, donning a pair of jeans and throwing on a long, flowy shirt dress. She looks perfectly styled in this outfit from May, and her look could have been construed as a long cardigan (though it is a dress), so it wasn’t as outside-the-box as some of the dress-over-jeans takes have been.

Still, it’s not a look that has greatly endeared itself to all internet users. Katie Holmes’ dress over jeans , for example, went so viral (in a bad way) that she later had to address the fashion moment, stating that women shouldn’t be roasting each others’ fashion choices and should instead by supporting one another, noting (as part of a longer statement):

Come on, women, let’s hold each other up here. Let’s look a little bit past what we’re wearing.

Hadid obviously didn’t pair jeans with a strapless dress like Holmes did, instead choosing the Showtime dress from her own knitwear line, Guest in Residence. It retails for $445 dollars .

Kaia Gerber Went A Step Further And Wore A Skirt Over Pants

Now, Bottoms star Kaia Gerber also has her own take on the fashion trend and she took it a step further, rocking a skirt over pants. The skirt was built-in in this case, though, as she wore a pair of paints with a skirt over them from the brand Paloma. The wool pants have an overlapping mini and come in brown or khaki. They cost a cool $287 .

no 1391 / Archive (265,00 €, $287 US)

You can see the full look over at our sister site Marie Claire . Meanwhile the fashion choice has started to be commented on in places like Reddit with a lot of individuals calling it "frumpy" and "bulky," though some do seem to dig it. It's certainly earned a wide variety of takes, however.

What I will say about the dress/skirt over pants trend is that doubtless it’s a heckuva lot more comfortable than going pants-free, as stars like Megan Fox have done wearing just a blazer, etc. Or like Halle Berry did when she recycled a top to go pants-free for New Year's Eve. It’s also a lot more comfortable than the sheer fashion trend that’s dominated the red carpets even at the Met Gala recently too.

But doing it the right way can be really tricky, making the style way more controversial than it might have been otherwise. If you are someone who really dislikes the layers, there is a silver lining. Right now the look still seems to be casual fare and not making it’s way to major Hollywood events, but I suppose that could always change.